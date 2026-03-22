New Jersey Newborn Photographer Erin Dwyer Celebrates 10 Years Serving North & Central NJ Families

North & Central New Jersey, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Erin Dwyer of Erin Dwyer Photography is celebrating 10 years in business this June, marking a decade of serving families throughout North and Central New Jersey with natural, meaningful portrait photography. As a trusted New Jersey Newborn Photographer, Erin specializes in maternity, in-home newborn, and family sessions that are gently guided, never over-posed, and rooted in authentic connection.

Serving expecting mothers, new moms, and young families who value timeless, heartfelt imagery – Erin creates a photography experience designed to feel calm and effortless. Her work focuses on beautiful natural light and genuine moments, preserving the quiet details and emotional connections that define early motherhood and family life.

Her in-home newborn sessions are scheduled within the first two to three weeks after baby arrives and are intentionally unrushed, typically lasting up to two hours to allow time for feeding and soothing as needed. Photographing families in their own homes creates images that feel personal, relaxed, and true to their story. With over a decade of professional experience and as a mother herself, Erin prioritizes newborn safety and a baby-led approach in every session.

In addition to newborn photography, Erin offers maternity and family sessions across Summit, Westfield, Short Hills, Chatham, Morristown, and surrounding North and Central New Jersey communities. Whether documenting pregnancy or capturing everyday connection with growing children, her sessions are simple, child-led, and thoughtfully guided to create timeless, natural imagery.

Erin Dwyer Photography provides a full-service experience from the first inquiry through final image delivery, offering thoughtful wardrobe guidance, session preparation support, and access to heirloom-quality artwork designed to preserve your memories in tangible form. To ensure each family receives her full attention and care, Erin intentionally limits the number of sessions she accepts each month.

Families who feel connected to her calm, natural approach are invited to learn more or reserve their session at https://erindwyerphotography.com.

Contact Information

Erin Dwyer Photography

Website: https://erindwyerphotography.com

Instagram: @erindwyerphotography

Serving North & Central New Jersey

About Erin Dwyer Photography

Erin Dwyer Photography specializes in New Jersey portrait photography including maternity, newborn, and family sessions. With over a decade of industry experience and a degree in Photography from Drexel University, Erin is known for her calm, connection-focused approach and timeless, natural imagery serving families across North and Central New Jersey.