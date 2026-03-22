New Designs And Fashion Trends Curated by Fashion Sourcing

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-moving fashion industry, staying ahead of trends is critical for brands seeking to capture consumer attention. Fashion Sourcing doesn’t just connect brands with factories — it curates the latest designs and trends, helping businesses create collections that are modern, market-ready, and aligned with global consumer demand.

Founded by Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing leverages decades of apparel industry experience to identify emerging trends, design inspirations, and innovative product concepts, ensuring that brands have access to fresh and commercially viable fashion ideas.

Trend-Driven Collections

Fashion Sourcing works with global designers and manufacturers to create ready-to-manufacture designs in multiple categories:

Apparel: Seasonal streetwear, casualwear, outerwear, and sportswear

Seasonal streetwear, casualwear, outerwear, and sportswear Knitwear & Wovens: Modern silhouettes, textured fabrics, and innovative garment constructions

Modern silhouettes, textured fabrics, and innovative garment constructions Denim: Trend-driven washes, finishes, and contemporary fits

Trend-driven washes, finishes, and contemporary fits Accessories: Bags, belts, scarves, and complementary fashion items

Bags, belts, scarves, and complementary fashion items Home Textiles: Trend-inspired fabrics, prints, and patterns for home decor

By curating designs that reflect global fashion movements, Fashion Sourcing enables brands to stay competitive and deliver products that resonate with end consumers.

Combining Creativity with Manufacturing Expertise

What sets Fashion Sourcing apart is the integration of trend curation with manufacturing capability:

From Concept to Sample: Designs are paired with factory-ready tech packs and prototypes.

Designs are paired with factory-ready tech packs and prototypes. Custom Adaptation: Brands can tweak styles, fabrics, or colors to match their identity.

Brands can tweak styles, fabrics, or colors to match their identity. Efficient Production: Trend-driven collections move quickly from sample approval to bulk production, ensuring timely market entry.

“Fashion is constantly evolving, and brands need a partner that not only understands manufacturing but also anticipates the next big trends. Fashion Sourcing bridges creativity and production, giving brands the ability to bring fresh, trend-forward designs to their customers faster.”

— Laurent Gabay 👕🌏✨

Market-Ready Innovation

By combining design curation, global trend insights, and trusted manufacturing partnerships, Fashion Sourcing helps brands:

Launch seasonal collections aligned with global fashion trends

Offer limited-edition or capsule collections quickly

Reduce the time and cost from concept to market

Maintain high quality and consistency across multiple product categories

Fashion Sourcing — creating the next generation of designs and trends while delivering manufacturing excellence for fashion brands worldwide.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com