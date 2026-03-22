Lucintel Forecasts the Global Behavioral Risk Analytics Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.7% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global behavioral risk analytics market looks promising with opportunities in the fraud detection, insider threat management, compliance management, and risk assessment markets. The global behavioral risk analytics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.7% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising need for comprehensive risk management tools, the growing demand for fraud prevention, and the increasing use of big data in predictive behavioral analytics solutions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in behavioral risk analytics market to 2031 by component (software and services), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), application (fraud detection, insider threat management, compliance management, risk assessment, and others), end use (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT and Telecommunications, government, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the component category, software is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, fraud detection is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on behavioral risk analytics market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation), SAP SE, Aureus Analytics, NICE Ltd., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, TransUnion, Experian plc are the major suppliers in the behavioral risk analytics market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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