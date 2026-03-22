Lucintel Forecasts the Global Brachytherapy Accessory Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global brachytherapy accessory market looks promising with opportunities in the prostate cancer and gynecological cancer markets. The global brachytherapy accessory market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing awareness of minimally invasive cancer treatments, the rising healthcare infrastructure investments, and the growing number of cancer cases.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in brachytherapy accessory market to 2031 by type (brachytherapy needles, brachytherapy seeds, and others), application (prostate cancer, gynecological cancer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, brachytherapy needle is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, prostate cancer is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on brachytherapy accessory market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

BD, Argon Medical, BARD, Best Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta, IsoAid, GE Healthcare, Riverpoint Medical, Team Best are the major suppliers in the brachytherapy accessory market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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