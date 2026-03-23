What Your Milwaukee Contractor Isn’t Telling You About Lead Hazards (And Why Homeowners May Qualify for Financial Help)

MUKWONAGO, WI, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re an homeowner across Milwaukee County and Southeast Wisconsin, your home may contain lead-based paint hazards. You could also get financial assistance from the government to address the problem. With one of the oldest housing stocks in the Midwest, thousands of homes built before 1978 may contain lead paint that becomes dangerous when disturbed during painting, remodeling, or repair work.

According to a recent report on the expansion of local lead remediation efforts, Milwaukee County has launched new programs to help reduce lead hazards in older homes across suburban communities. The initiative aims to provide resources and funding to homeowners dealing with lead-based paint risks. Find more information about the program in this report by Urban Milwaukee: Milwaukee County Launches Lead Abatement Program.

Is Your Residential Contractor Lead-Safe Certified?

Lead exposure remains a serious concern, particularly for children. When older paint deteriorates or is disturbed during renovation work, it can create dust that contains lead particles. Even small amounts of exposure can pose health risks. Because of these dangers, federal regulations require contractors working in homes built before 1978 to follow strict lead-safe procedures under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Rule.

Per these regulations, contractors painting or repainting older homes must hold EPA RRP certification and follow lead-safe work practices. These include:

Containing work areas

Minimizing dust

Using specialized cleaning methods like wet wiping and HEPA vacuuming

Properly disposing of debris.

Contractors must also inform homeowners about lead hazards before beginning work.

Unfortunately, not every contractor follows these rules. In some cases, homeowners receive lower bids from contractors who skip lead-safe procedures altogether. While this appears to save money upfront, it can increase health risks or even create legal or financial issues for homeowners.

“Many homeowners don’t know that painting or repairing older homes requires specific federal safety procedures,” said Phil Dieterich, owner of Perfection Painting and Drywall, a local painting and home remodeling company in Waukesha County. “As a contractor, getting lead-safe certified means you protect families, especially children. Many of these people are also eligible for programs designed to address these hazards, and I believe if you’re a contractor who’s aware of that, you should definitely let your clients know if the need arises.”

How to Know If Your Home Qualifies for Remediation

Milwaukee County’s lead prevention initiatives support homeowners who qualify for remediation assistance.

In 2023, the lead remediation program was federally funded through a $7.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes.

To know if your home qualifies for the program, check Milwaukee County Housing. You can find more information about remediation and lead hazard prevention programs through the City of Milwaukee’s Primary Prevention Program. These programs may provide financial cover for inspections, remediation work, and safety improvements designed to reduce lead exposure in older homes.

If you’re considering painting or remodeling work in properties built before 1978, confirm that your contractors are properly certified under the EPA’s RRP program. Ask for proof of certification and ask if the contractor plans to use lead-safe containment and cleanup procedures.

Perfection Painting and Drywall is one of the companies that complies with federal lead-safe work requirements for older homes, having served homeowners across New Berlin, Franklin, Brookfield, Muskego, Mukwonago, Wales, and surrounding Southeast Wisconsin communities for more than a decade. The company specializes in drywall installation, drywall repair, painting services, remodeling, and water damage repair.

“Homeowners deserve transparency,” Dieterich said. “If your home was built before 1978, your contractor should be discussing lead safety and explaining what steps they take to protect your family and property.”

To learn more about Perfection Painting and Drywall services or to schedule an estimate, you can connect with the company on Google Business or Facebook.