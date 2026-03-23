MKS Disability Services Introduces 24/7 Disability Transport Support in Melbourne

Posted on 2026-03-23 by in Healthcare, Small Business // 0 Comments

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — MKS Disability Services is happy to share the introduction of its new around-the-clock disability transport services in Melbourne. This service is made for people who need safe and easy travel every day. The service helps people go where they need to go, without stress. It is open all day and all night, so users can travel at any time.

Making Travel Simple and Safe

Travel should be easy for everyone. With this new service, people can go to:

  • Doctor visits
  • Work or study
  • Shopping
  • Social outings
  • Community programs

MKS Disability Services offers door-to-door disability transport services in Melbourne. This means support starts from home and ends safely at the right place.

Comfortable and Accessible Vehicles

All vehicles are made for comfort and safety. They are:

  • Wheelchair friendly
  • Clean and well-kept
  • Checked often for safety

Friendly support workers help during the ride. They make sure every trip is smooth and safe.

This makes MKS Disability Services a trusted choice for disability transport services in Melbourne.

Helping People Live More Freely

Being able to travel helps people live better. This service supports:

  • Daily life activities
  • Social connection
  • Work and study goals
  • Health and wellbeing

MKS Disability Services wants every person to feel free and independent. With safe transport, people can enjoy life more.

NDIS Transport Support

This service works with the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). It supports:

  • Assist Travel / Transport
  • Daily activities
  • Community participation

NDIS participants can use their plan to access this service. The team also helps users understand their funding.

A Message from the Team

A team member from MKS Disability Services said:

“We want to make travel simple for people with disabilities. Our 24/7 transport service helps people feel safe and confident. We are proud to support our community every day.”

Serving Melbourne and Nearby Suburbs

The service is available across Melbourne and nearby areas, including:

  • Dandenong
  • Sunshine
  • Werribee
  • Footscray
  • Broadmeadows

This wide service area helps more people get accessible transport services in Melbourne.

Why Choose MKS Disability Services?

People choose MKS Disability Services for disability transport services in Melbourne​ because:

  • Caring and trained staff
  • Safe and clean vehicles
  • On-time service
  • Flexible booking
  • A local team that understands your needs

For more information

Visit:https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/services/assist-travel-transport/

About MKS Disability Services

MKS Disability Services is a trusted provider of NDIS services in Melbourne with personalized care and support. The team offers disability support services, in-home care, NDIS support coordination, community support, and transport services. The goal is to help people live safe, happy, and independent lives.

Media Contact

Phone:  +61 421 180 750

Email: mksdisabilityservices@gmail.com

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