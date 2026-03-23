Premium Malt Extract Solutions: Leading Contract Manufacturing in India

Haryana, India, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — In the ever-evolving food and beverage industry, quality ingredients form the backbone of exceptional products. We specialize in malt extract contract manufacturing, providing tailored solutions for businesses seeking reliable and consistent supply. Our expertise ensures that every batch meets stringent quality standards, making us a trusted partner in the industry.

As a pioneer in malted milk food manufacturing, we offer high-quality, nutritious, and versatile malted milk products suitable for various applications. From malted milk foods third-party manufacturing to customized formulations, our services empower brands to scale efficiently while maintaining superior quality. Our commitment to excellence positions us as a preferred choice for businesses looking to outsource production without compromising on taste or consistency.

In addition to malted milk, we cater to the confectionery sector with premium confectionery malt extract. Our extracts are designed to enhance flavor, aroma, and nutritional value, making them ideal for chocolates, candies, and bakery applications. By sourcing the finest raw materials and using advanced manufacturing processes, we ensure that our malt extracts meet both domestic and international quality standards.

As a leading malt extract powder manufacturer, we offer a range of powdered malt extracts suitable for food, beverages, and nutritional products. Our powders are highly soluble, easy to incorporate, and retain the natural malt flavor, providing an excellent solution for product developers. Companies across India rely on our expertise for malt extract powder in India, benefiting from our reliable supply chain, timely deliveries, and competitive pricing.

Partnering with us means gaining access to a comprehensive suite of services, from contract manufacturing and private labeling to research and development support. Our focus on innovation, hygiene, and customer satisfaction ensures that every product we deliver stands out in the competitive food and beverage market.

Whether you are launching a new malted milk beverage, developing confectionery products, or seeking a dependable third-party manufacturer, our solutions are designed to meet your unique requirements. Experience the difference of working with India’s trusted malt extract experts, where quality, reliability, and innovation come together to create products that delight consumers and drive business growth.

Contact US

Name: Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited

Address:Village Rehrana, District-Palwal

State:Haryana

Country:India

Phone No:+91-0-9991090166, +91-(1275)-298904

Zip Code: 121102

Email: pranav@mahalaxmimalt.com, info@barleymaltextractmahalaxmi.com

Website:https://mahalaxmimaltextract.com/