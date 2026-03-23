CD Bioparticles Introduces Comprehensive RNA Synthesis Services to Accelerate LNP-mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Development

New York, USA, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ —CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its specialized RNA Synthesis services to meet the growing research demand for high-quality genetic material. This platform, including mRNA, gRNA, siRNA, and saRNA, provides comprehensive solutions for researchers developing next-generation mRNA vaccines, gene therapies, and RNA-based therapeutics.

RNAs play crucial roles within cells, performing like catalysis (e.g., ribonuclease P), serving as adaptor molecules (e.g., tRNA), and regulating processes (e.g., riboswitches). RNA participates in interactions among the three major biological macromolecules: DNA, RNA, and proteins. RNA molecules, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), and microRNAs (miRNAs), can directly target messenger RNAs (mRNAs) and non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) via Watson-Crick base pairing.

Compared to traditional protein-targeting drugs and DNA therapeutics, RNA-based therapeutics have shown significant potential because of their unique physicochemical and physiological properties. The growing understanding of RNA function and its critical role in disease have led to various applications of RNA for the selective targeting of previously “undruggable” proteins, transcripts, and genes, thereby broadening therapeutic possibilities. Several RNA therapeutics have gained clinical approval, and others are progressing through research or preclinical trials. Despite substantial development challenges, multiple technologies have been explored to improve the intracellular transport and metabolic stability of RNA molecules.

To support the research community, CD Bioparticles now offers a RNA synthesis platform, which encompasses mRNA, saRNA, siRNA, shRNA, ASO, gRNA, and DNA oligonucleotides, while also providing cutting-edge delivery systems, including lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and GalNAc conjugates. CD Bioparticles’ team ensures that nucleic acid therapeutics reach their targets efficiently, stably, and safely.

With extensive experience in the drug delivery field, CD Bioparticles specializes in synthesizing high-purity, highly stable RNA. The company provides custom support to scientists for different applications, including LNP-mRNA drug delivery, vaccine development, cell therapy, and gene regulation. In addition to its comprehensive platform spanning the full spectrum of nucleic acids, CD Bioparticles assists researchers in constructing reliable nucleic acid products, from intelligent design to precise chemical modifications, to achieve therapeutic objectives.

The streamlined workflow begins with an initial consultation. After the client confirms the target sequences and modification requirements, CD Bioparticles provides comprehensive design support to optimize UTRs and sequences. The core synthesis and purification stage uses either chemical solid-phase synthesis or in vitro transcription (IVT) technology. This is followed by precise modification, rigorous purification, and quality control. Upon project completion, lyophilized or liquid delivery formats are provided according to client specifications. These formats can include an optional stabilizer and are accompanied by detailed analytical reports covering concentration, gel imaging, HPLC/LC-MS purity, and optional endotoxin testing. CD Bioparticles manages logistics and provides post-delivery support, including specialized guidance for LNP encapsulation.

For more information about CD Bioparticles’ RNA Synthesis services or to request a quote, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/services/high-quality-rna-synthesis-for-lnp-mrna-development.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.