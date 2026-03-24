Newly Launched Thor Broadcast H-4K Series HDMI RF CATV Modulator & IPTV Encoders Available at HDTV Supply with Introductory Pricing

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio/video equipment, announces the availability of the Thor Broadcast H-4K Series HDMI RF CATV Modulators and IPTV Encoders, including the H-4K Solo Mod (1-Channel), H-4K Duo Mod (2-Channel), and H-4K Quad Mod (4-Channel) models.

To support early adopters, HDTV Supply is offering introductory pricing along with an exclusive 5% discount coupon, providing added value for customers looking to deploy high-performance 4K RF and IPTV distribution solutions.

This new lineup is designed to deliver high-quality 4K video distribution over RF (CATV) and IP networks, offering flexible, scalable solutions for broadcasters, system integrators, and organizations that require reliable content distribution across multiple displays and locations.

The Thor Broadcast H-4K Series combines HDMI input, RF modulation, and IPTV streaming capabilities into a single platform, enabling users to distribute video content efficiently across coaxial cable systems and IP-based networks.

“The Thor Broadcast H-4K Series provides a practical solution for organizations looking to distribute 4K content across RF and IP infrastructures,” said a spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “With multiple channel configurations available, customers can scale their systems based on project size while maintaining consistent performance and signal quality.”

Flexible Multi-Channel 4K Distribution

The Thor Broadcast H-4K Series is available in three configurations to meet different deployment needs:

H-4K-SOLO-MOD – Single-channel HDMI to RF and IPTV encoder

– Single-channel HDMI to RF and IPTV encoder H-4K-DUO-MOD – Dual-channel solution for two simultaneous HDMI inputs

– Dual-channel solution for two simultaneous HDMI inputs H-4K-QUAD-MOD– Four-channel system for larger, multi-source installations

Each model supports 4K HDMI input and converts it into RF output (CATV channels) as well as IP streams, allowing content to be viewed on televisions, set-top boxes, and network-connected devices.

This flexibility makes the H-4K Series suitable for both traditional coaxial distribution systems and modern IPTV networks, ensuring compatibility across a wide range of AV infrastructures.

Key Features

4K HDMI Input Support for high-resolution video distribution

for high-resolution video distribution RF (CATV) Modulation for distribution over coaxial cable systems

for distribution over coaxial cable systems IPTV Encoding & Streaming for network-based video delivery

for network-based video delivery Multiple Channel Options (1, 2, or 4 channels) for scalable deployment

(1, 2, or 4 channels) for scalable deployment Simultaneous RF and IP Output for hybrid AV environments

for hybrid AV environments User-Friendly Configuration Interface for easy setup and management

for easy setup and management Reliable 24/7 Operationfor professional broadcast and commercial use

Built for Hybrid AV and Broadcast Environments

The Thor Broadcast H-4K Series is engineered to support hybrid AV environments, where both RF and IP distribution methods are required. By combining modulation and encoding capabilities into a single device, these solutions reduce system complexity and hardware requirements.

Organizations can broadcast multiple channels of 4K content, manage signal distribution efficiently, and expand their systems as needed using the different channel configurations available within the series.

The Thor Broadcast H-4K Series HDMI RF CATV Modulators and IPTV Encoders are now available through HDTV Supply:

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.