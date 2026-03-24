PrintXpand Updates Artist Marketplace and POD Workflows to Streamline Discovery, Customization, and Order Management

Burbank, California, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — PrintXpand has strengthened its Artist Marketplace and Print-on-Demand capabilities with a focused round of updates, covering everything from how products are browsed and personalized to how orders and refunds are handled on the back end.

Creating a marketplace that is great for everyone who uses it, from the artist posting designs to the seller handling catalogs, and the customer browsing products, is not just about having a storefront that works. It is about having a cohesive look and feel across all aspects of the marketplace. This release brings businesses closer to that reality, with changes that span the entire marketplace and the POD workflow.

The storefront experience begins with discovering the products. This release includes a new marketplace home page and gives businesses more control over marketplace landing pages. Brand pages now support both the “Explore” and “Shop” experiences. Customers can learn about the brand before moving into the shopping experience. Customers will no longer be dropped directly into the product grid without any context.

Design listing, design detail, and design information views have all been updated to provide customers with a cleaner, more informative browsing experience. Product listing and product detail pages (PDP) follow the same logic — structured to surface the right information at the right point in the journey, without cluttering the page.

Dynamic marketplace sections and reusable page blocks round out the storefront updates. Teams can now build and reuse content blocks across pages, keeping the marketplace visually consistent while reducing the effort required to manage each page individually.

On the seller side, this release introduces the ability to Create Orders directly from the Seller Panel. Sellers no longer need to navigate outside their workflow to initiate an order on a customer’s behalf — the capability is built into the panel they already use day-to-day.

Artist design tools and marketplace-specific workflows have been refined to make listing and managing designs more straightforward. Artist product creation and management in the admin has also been improved, giving administrators cleaner oversight of what artists are publishing and how those products are configured.

The Embedded Designer Tool is now available for sellers’ end customers as well, allowing buyers to personalize products directly within the storefront experience — without being redirected to a separate tool or flow. For POD businesses, this keeps the customization experience contained and consistent.

Improved pricing update and delete handling addresses one of the more frustrating day-to-day pain points for marketplace operators — keeping pricing accurate across a large and frequently changing catalog. Updates and deletions now process more reliably, reducing the risk of stale pricing showing up on live product pages.

Refund Management with ERP integration in POD: Refund management with ERP integration in POD aligns the refund process with the rest of the order process. Now, instead of a separate refund process, it can be handled within the ERP environment.

Enhancements to brand page URLs: These enhancements help improve the structure of marketplace pages. It becomes easier for businesses to manage page SEO.

Optimizations in POD and Headless Happy Flow: Alongside optimizations to POD and Headless Happy Flow, there have been improvements in UI consistency and QA. The goal is the same in both cases — a marketplace that works predictably, looks consistent, and gives customers a clean path from browsing to checkout.

To learn more about PrintXpand’s Artist Marketplace and POD capabilities, visit https://www.printxpand.com/ or contact the PrintXpand team to discuss how these updates apply to your setup.

About PrintXpand

PrintXpand is a print-focused eCommerce solution that helps businesses manage their entire print operation, from product setup and order processing to storefront delivery, within a single system. With capabilities spanning web-to-print, product configurator, workflow automation, and headless commerce, PrintXpand enables print businesses to simplify complexity and scale with confidence. Serving retail, trade, and enterprise businesses across the global print industry, PrintXpand is built to handle everything print.