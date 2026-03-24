Future Outlook for Data Center Accelerator Market Expansion

The global data center accelerator market was valued at USD 17.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 63.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion within the broader data center market is driven by the use of accelerators like GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs to manage data-intensive workloads more efficiently than traditional CPUs.

Growth is primarily propelled by hyperscale facilities and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. These entities increasingly rely on advanced computing infrastructure to support the rising demand for AI-based applications. Additionally, the widespread adoption of AI and machine learning across various industries is encouraging the use of deep data analytics within the global data center market.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America held the largest share of the global data center accelerator market in 2024 at over 37%.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the data center market, with a CAGR of 27.8% from 2025 to 2030.

By processor type, GPUs accounted for the largest share of over 44% in 2024.

By type, the cloud data center segment led the market in 2024.

By application, deep learning training was the dominant segment in the data center accelerator market in 2024.

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Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17.67 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 63.22 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 24.7%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the data center accelerator market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and others. These players are focusing on expanding their customer base to strengthen their position within the data center market through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

NVIDIA Corporation is a leader in GPUs used for high-performance computing and AI workloads. Its platforms, such as CUDA and TensorFlow, enable industries to leverage GPU capabilities effectively across the data center market.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is another vital player. Its Radeon Instinct GPUs and EPYC processors provide optimized computing solutions and high scalability for modern workloads in the data center market.

Key Data Center Accelerator Companies:

The following industry leaders are shaping the future of the data center accelerator market:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Dell Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

Lenovo Ltd.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

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Conclusion

The data center accelerator market is witnessing robust growth driven by the demand for AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing. The ongoing shift toward cloud computing and hyperscale expansion is further accelerating the adoption of specialized hardware. As North America maintains its lead and Asia Pacific emerges as a powerhouse, technological advancements and strategic collaborations will define the future of the global data center market.