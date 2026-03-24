Lucintel Forecasts the Global Airport Airside Simulator Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global airport airside simulator market looks promising with opportunities in the airport planning and staff training markets. The global airport airside simulator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for airside safety compliance, the rising airport traffic requiring operational efficiency, and the growing investment in simulation based training.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in airport airside simulator market to 2031 by type (airfield simulator, airport allocation simulator, and others), application (airport planning, staff training, and others), and region (North America,

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, airfield simulator will remain a larger segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, staff training is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on airport airside simulator market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

LANDER Simulation, AIRDAT, Blue Quadrant, Tecknotrove, ST Engineering, Airbiz Aviation, ETC Simulation, Tern Systems, ARC Aachen, Transoft Solutions are the major suppliers in the airport airside simulator market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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