Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook: Innovation, AI, and Beyond

Electric toothbrushes are evolving far beyond traditional oral care tools and are increasingly becoming part of connected, data-driven personal health systems. What was once considered a premium hygiene upgrade is now shifting into a mainstream, technology-enabled category shaped by AI feedback, smart sensors, and personalized user experiences. This transition is redefining how oral care products are designed, positioned, and adopted across global markets.

Valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2024, the global electric toothbrush market is projected to expand to USD 6.82 billion by 2030, growing steadily at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is strongly influenced by rising awareness of oral hygiene and its connection to overall health, encouraging consumers to shift from manual brushing methods to more efficient, technology-assisted solutions.

Smart Technology and Personalization Driving Product Evolution

A major shift shaping the market is the integration of smart technology into everyday brushing routines. Modern electric toothbrushes are increasingly equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and mobile app integration, allowing users to track brushing habits in real time. These systems measure pressure, duration, and coverage, offering feedback that helps improve daily oral care techniques.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming a defining feature in premium segments. AI-enabled toothbrushes can identify missed areas during brushing, suggest improvements, and adjust cleaning modes based on individual oral sensitivity and behavior patterns. This level of personalization is turning oral care into a more guided and interactive experience.

At the same time, manufacturers are refining mechanical performance through hybrid cleaning technologies that combine sonic vibrations with oscillating brush movements. This approach enhances plaque removal while maintaining gum safety, offering a more comprehensive cleaning experience that aligns with professional dental standards.

Premium Features and Expanding Consumer Expectations

The market is also experiencing strong premiumization, with consumers showing increasing interest in advanced features rather than basic functionality. Electric toothbrushes now commonly include multiple brushing modes such as whitening, gum care, and sensitive cleaning. Built-in pressure sensors are being widely adopted to prevent over-brushing and reduce the risk of gum damage.

Additional enhancements such as fast-charging batteries, longer battery life, ergonomic designs, and travel-friendly charging cases are further improving product appeal. These developments are positioning electric toothbrushes as lifestyle-oriented health devices rather than simple household tools.

Another important growth segment is children’s oral care. Interactive features, gamified brushing apps, and engaging feedback systems are helping build better brushing habits from an early age, contributing to long-term adoption and brand familiarity.

Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape

The increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare is one of the strongest factors supporting market expansion. Growing awareness of the link between oral hygiene and systemic health conditions is encouraging wider adoption of electric toothbrushes across different age groups. Dental professionals are also increasingly recommending powered brushing solutions for improved plaque control and gum health.

As digital health ecosystems expand, electric toothbrushes are gradually becoming part of broader connected wellness platforms. Integration with health apps and smart devices is enabling users to track oral care alongside other health indicators, strengthening the role of toothbrushes in preventive health management.

Key electric toothbrush companies shaping the global market include:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble

FOREO

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Fairywill

quip

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

These companies are actively focusing on innovation in sensor technology, AI-driven brushing systems, ergonomic design improvements, and enhanced user connectivity. Competition is increasingly centered around personalization, smart features, and long-term oral health outcomes rather than basic cleaning performance.

Conclusion

The electric toothbrush market is steadily transitioning into a technology-driven health segment where innovation is defined by intelligence, connectivity, and personalization. With the market expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030, the category is set for sustained expansion driven by rising health awareness and continuous product advancement.

As AI, smart sensors, and digital health integration continue to evolve, electric toothbrushes are expected to become more than cleaning devices—they are moving toward becoming everyday health companions that actively support better oral hygiene and long-term wellness.