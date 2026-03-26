Lucintel Forecasts the Global AR Array Optical Waveguide Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 40.7% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global AR array optical waveguide market looks promising with opportunities in the enterprise, consumer, healthcare, and military & defense markets. The global AR array optical waveguide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 40.7% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for augmented reality devices, the rising adoption of smart glasses technology, and the growing need for advanced optical solutions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in AR array optical waveguide market to 2031 by type (1D pupil expansion and 2D pupil expansion), technology (waveguide-based systems, free-form optics, and holographic waveguides), application (consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing, advanced medical, and others), end use (enterprise, consumer, healthcare, and military & defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the technology category, waveguide-based system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, consumer is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on AR array optical waveguide market

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Lumus, Optinvent, Shanghai Lipai Optical Crystal Technology, Lohn Optics, LINGXI, Beijing LLVision Technology, Hangzhou Lili Information Technology, Gudong Technology, OPTIX, Beijing Nai Dejia Display Technology are the major suppliers in the AR array optical waveguide market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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