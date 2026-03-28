Global Sustainability Award 2026 – Shreekant Patil Leads India’s Green Innovation Movement

CEng. Shreekant Patil awarded SPSC Medal for fostering sustainability, SDGs, and empowering education, MSMEs & startups in India.

Posted on 2026-03-28 by in Education, Environment, International Trade, Technology // 0 Comments

Global Sustainability Award 2026 -Shreekant Patil Leads India's Green Innovation Movement

Global Sustainability Award 2026 -Shreekant Patil Leads India’s Green Innovation Movement

Nashik, India, 2026-03-28 — /EPR Network/ —CEng. Shreekant Patil has been awarded the prestigious Medal in 2026 by the Sustainability and Productivity Standards Council (SPSC), UK, recognizing his unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and empathetic leadership in advancing sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since 2024, CEng. Shreekant Patil has served as the Sustainability Ambassador for SPSC in India, collaborating closely with the United Nations to promote sustainable practices across Indian education and industry. His impactful work focuses primarily on SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), where he actively mentors, builds capacity, and drives sustainable development initiatives.

Shreekant Patil Startup India, Sr Consultant at NCP India Under Ministry of Commerce & Industry Govt of India

In his role, CEng. Shreekant Patil supports students, colleges, universities, industries, MSMEs, SMEs, exporters, industry associations, startups, and government programs aimed at fostering industrial growth and innovation in India. As a trusted mentor and consultant, he partners with the Ministry of Education and other government initiatives to strengthen education-industry linkages, promote skill development, and enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

 

SPSC aligns its mission with globally respected organizations such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), UN Environment Programme, United Nations Human Rights Council, International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Standards Organisation (ISO), United Nations University, World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Inclusive Capitalism, SME Climate Hub, and Learning for Sustainability Scotland.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to sustainability, CEng. Shreekant Patil has been awarded the distinguished Annual Appreciation – Sustainability Ambassador Level: Enthusiast, Rank: Green (No. IND26IENT00031431) by the United Nations SDGs through SPSC, UK. 

This accolade further affirms CEng. Shreekant Patil’s role as a leading influencer mobilizing industry and educational stakeholders toward an inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future for India and the world.

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