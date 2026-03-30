Techspeak Launches Bharat Swasth on iOS, India’s AI-Powered Health Intelligence App

Jaipur, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Techspeak today announced the launch of Bharat Swasth — Health Tracker on the Apple App Store. Available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac (Apple Silicon), the app brings AI-powered medical report analysis and long-term health tracking to Indian users – completely free.

The Problem It Solves

Millions of Indians undergo diagnostic tests each year but struggle to understand their reports or track changes over time. This leads to delayed diagnoses, confusion during consultations, and missed opportunities for preventive care.

Bharat Swasth addresses this by converting complex lab reports into simple, actionable insights within seconds, enabling users to better understand and manage their health.

Key Features

Nidan AI™ Report Analysis (Patent Pending): Upload reports (PDF or photo) from 60+ labs. Get instant, easy-to-understand summaries with flagged abnormalities.

Health Trends & Charts: Track biomarkers like blood sugar, cholesterol, and TSH over time with visual insights.

Personalised Risk Assessment: Evaluates risk for diabetes, heart disease, and more using Indian-adjusted clinical frameworks.

Composite Health Score: A simple 0–100 score summarising overall health status.

Drug Interaction Checker: Identifies potential risks in current medications.

Preventive Screening Reminders: Alerts based on age and health guidelines.

Secure Doctor Sharing: Share structured summaries via link without exposing raw reports.

Hindi & English + WhatsApp/Telegram Access: Enables report analysis even without app installation.

Company Statement

“For too long, the intelligence in medical reports has remained inaccessible due to complexity and fragmentation. Bharat Swasth changes that by delivering clear, personalised insights built specifically for India. This launch is a step toward empowering every individual to take control of their health.”

Sanatan Jain – Co-Founder -Techspeak

Built for India

Unlike global platforms, Bharat Swasth uses India-specific health standards, integrating ICMR and Asian-adjusted clinical frameworks. Its WhatsApp and Telegram integration ensures accessibility for users beyond traditional app ecosystems. Users can send their reports directly to +91-7014313919 on WhatsApp for instant analysis.

AI & Data Privacy

The app uses any AI inferences with explicit user consent. Only anonymised health parameters are processed; personal identifiers and raw reports are never shared. Data is not used for model training.

Availability

Bharat Swasth is available for free on the Apple App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac (Apple Silicon). The app supports Hindi and English.

App Store: Download Bharat Swasth

Web: bharatswasth.com

WhatsApp: Send your report to +91-7014313919

About Techspeak Technologies

Techspeak Technologies builds AI-driven digital health solutions tailored for India. Its mission is to make health insights clear, accessible, and actionable for everyone, promoting preventive healthcare through responsible AI and transparent data practices.