LeadsGorilla.io Launches Next-Generation Lead Generation Platform to Help Businesses Dominate Their Markets

Timisoara, Romania, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — LeadsGorilla, a cutting-edge new player in the sales intelligence space, today announced the official launch of its lead generation platform designed to help B2B agencies, consultants, and sales teams identify high-value prospects with unprecedented accuracy.

In an increasingly competitive digital landscape, the ability to find qualified leads quickly is often the difference between scaling a business and stagnating. LeadsGorilla addresses this challenge by combining advanced data scraping technology with an intuitive user interface, allowing users to extract hyper-targeted business data from search engines, maps, and directories without the technical complexity typically associated with such tools.

“For years, businesses have struggled to balance the need for deep data insights with the reality of limited time and technical resources,” said [Name], Founder of LeadsGorilla. “We built LeadsGorilla to democratize access to high-quality lead data. Whether you are a solo agency owner or a growing sales team, our platform gives you the gorilla-sized strength to build lists that actually convert, without needing a developer on staff.”

The platform distinguishes itself through several key features:

Precise Geo-Targeting: Users can filter leads by location, radius, and specific industry niches to ensure relevance.

Verified Contact Data: The system prioritizes accuracy, providing direct contact information to reduce bounce rates and wasted outreach efforts.

User-Friendly Dashboard: Designed for speed, the platform allows users to export thousands of qualified leads in minutes, streamlining the workflow from prospecting to outreach.

The launch of LeadsGorilla arrives at a critical time when businesses are seeking more efficient ways to manage their sales funnels without increasing overhead costs. Early beta testers reported a significant reduction in manual prospecting time, allowing their teams to focus on closing deals rather than searching for them.

LeadsGorilla is now accepting new users. For more information about the platform, pricing, or to start a free trial, please visit www.leadsgorilla.io.

About LeadsGorilla

LeadsGorilla is a lead generation software company dedicated to providing businesses with the tools they need to scale their outreach effectively. By simplifying the data extraction process, LeadsGorilla empowers marketers, agency owners, and sales professionals to build targeted prospect lists quickly and accurately.