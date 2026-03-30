San Diego Medical Group Expands Primary Care Services Across the San Diego Region

With established clinic locations in Hillcrest, South Bay, and the Padilla Clinic, San Diego Medical Group serves patients throughout Chula Vista, Hillcrest, and the greater San Diego area. The practice remains committed to delivering accessible, patient-centered care across multiple convenient locations.

Founded in 1995, San Diego Medical Group brings together a team of experienced healthcare professionals, including Dr. Igor Gavrilyuk, Dr. Raylina Morris, Dr. William Padilla, Dr. Herbert Rosenbaugh, Dr. Mushril Kaisey, along with advanced practice providers Paul Mendoza, NP; Abby Jiongco, NP; Anna Mekhed, NP; Jasmine Ruiz, NP; Krystal Lynn, PA; Michael Corbin, NP; and Kathleen Pamilagas, PA. The team collectively offers more than 30 years of experience in delivering comprehensive primary care services.

The practice provides a full spectrum of primary care, including preventive care, annual physicals, chronic disease management, acute illness treatment, and ongoing wellness support for patients of all ages. With a focus on continuity of care and long-term patient relationships, San Diego Medical Group emphasizes personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual’s health needs.

The expansion reflects the growing demand for reliable and accessible primary care throughout San Diego County. By maintaining multiple clinic locations and a collaborative team-based approach, San Diego Medical Group continues to support the healthcare needs of diverse communities across the region.

Patients in Chula Vista, Hillcrest, and surrounding areas can learn more about services and nearby clinic locations through the practice’s dedicated pages:

Padilla Clinic

South Bay Clinic

Hillcrest Clinic

About San Diego Medical Group

San Diego Medical Group is a California-based primary care provider offering comprehensive healthcare services for patients of all ages. With multiple locations across San Diego, the practice focuses on preventive care, chronic disease management, and long-term wellness through a patient-centered approach.

Media Contact

San Diego Medical Group

Email: sbyrne@ranchohealth.com

Phone: (619) 718-9444

Website: https://sandiegomedical.com/