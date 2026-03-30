Indirapuram School Upgrades Modernized Science Labs to Foster Hands-On Learning Excellence

Ghaziabad, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant step toward strengthening experiential education, Indirapuram School has unveiled its newly upgraded, modernized science laboratories. This initiative reflects the school’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, future-focused education aligned with evolving academic standards.

The upgraded laboratories—spanning Physics, Chemistry, and Biology—are designed to encourage curiosity, innovation, and practical understanding among students. Equipped with advanced instruments, improved safety systems, and interactive learning tools, the labs aim to bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and real-world application. Such advancements further reinforce the institution’s growing reputation as a Best CBSE School In Crossings Republik among parents seeking quality education.

Enhancing Learning Through Practical Exposure

Recognizing the growing importance of hands-on learning, the school has reimagined its lab infrastructure to create an engaging and student-centric environment. The newly enhanced facilities allow students to perform experiments with greater accuracy, explore scientific principles independently, and develop critical thinking skills.

A senior faculty member at Indirapuram School shared,

Science is best understood when students experience it. With these upgraded labs, we aim to inspire young minds to question, experiment, and innovate.

Aligned with Modern Education Standards

The modernization initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and CBSE guidelines, which emphasize experiential and competency-based learning. By integrating modern lab equipment and structured practical modules, the school ensures students are better prepared for academic excellence as well as future career paths in science and technology.

Building Future-Ready Skills

Beyond academic performance, the upgraded labs are expected to nurture essential life skills such as problem-solving, analytical thinking, and collaboration. Students will have more opportunities to participate in experiments, research-based projects, and innovation-driven activities that go beyond textbook learning.

With its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the school is increasingly becoming a preferred choice for families searching for a CBSE School Near Noida Extension that combines academic rigor with modern facilities.

A Step Toward Holistic Education

The initiative is part of the school’s broader vision to provide holistic development opportunities. By investing in modern infrastructure and progressive teaching methods, Indirapuram School continues to position itself as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to shaping confident, capable, and curious learners.

About Indirapuram School

Indirapuram School is a reputed CBSE-affiliated institution known for its commitment to academic excellence, value-based education, and all-round student development. With a focus on innovation and modern teaching practices, the school strives to create a dynamic learning environment that prepares students for the challenges of tomorrow.

Help your child build a strong future—admissions open.

Website: https://www.indirapuramschoolcr.com/

Email: indirapuramps.cr@gmail.com

Mobile: +91-9560994654