GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Thyroid Disorders Program, Delivering Complete Virtual Care for Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism Across the Lifespan

Helena, Montana, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Thyroid Disorders Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to address the full spectrum of thyroid conditions through evidence-based diagnosis, personalized treatment, and ongoing management. Delivered by a network of board-certified endocrinologists and advanced practice providers, this program brings expert thyroid care directly to patients nationwide.

Thyroid disorders affect an estimated 20 million Americans, with up to 60% unaware of their condition. Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) is the most common form, affecting approximately 5% of the U.S. population, with prevalence increasing with age and significantly higher rates in women. Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) affects about 1% of the population, yet both conditions can cause debilitating symptoms affecting energy, weight, mood, cardiovascular health, and overall quality of life . Despite their prevalence, access to endocrinology expertise remains limited, with average wait times for new patient appointments exceeding three to six months in many markets. GoTo Telemed’s program eliminates these barriers, connecting patients with expert thyroid specialists through secure, convenient virtual consultations.

“Thyroid disorders are among the most common yet undertreated conditions in medicine, affecting millions who struggle with unexplained fatigue, weight changes, mood disturbances, and other symptoms that disrupt daily life,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Thyroid Disorders Program brings board-certified endocrinology expertise directly to patients through telehealth, eliminating long wait times and geographic barriers. Whether a patient is newly diagnosed with hypothyroidism, managing Graves’ disease, or navigating thyroid nodules, we provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that optimizes hormone balance, improves symptoms, and supports long-term health.”

Comprehensive Clinical Services Across the Thyroid Spectrum

GoTo Telemed’s Thyroid Disorders Program addresses the full range of thyroid conditions through specialized clinical pathways informed by the latest evidence from the American Thyroid Association (ATA), European Thyroid Association (ETA), and clinical practice guidelines :

Service Component Description and Clinical Applications

Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Thorough clinical assessment including detailed symptom history (fatigue, weight changes, temperature intolerance, heart rate, mood, energy), thyroid function testing interpretation (TSH, free T4, free T3), thyroid antibody testing (TPO, Tg, TRAb), and thyroid ultrasound review when available.

Hypothyroidism Management Expert oversight of levothyroxine therapy, the standard of care for hypothyroidism. Providers develop personalized dosing protocols based on patient age, weight, comorbidities (pregnancy, cardiac disease), and concurrent medications. TSH monitoring is performed every 6-12 weeks until stable, then annually .

Hyperthyroidism Management Comprehensive care for Graves’ disease, toxic nodular goiter, and thyroiditis. Treatment options include antithyroid medications (methimazole, propylthiouracil), radioactive iodine therapy coordination, and surgical referral when indicated. Beta-blockers for symptomatic relief during initial management .

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Structured assessment of thyroid nodules using ultrasound risk stratification (ATA, TI-RADS). Coordination of fine-needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy at local facilities when indicated. Management of benign nodules with serial ultrasound monitoring. Coordination with endocrinology and surgery for suspicious or malignant nodules .

Graves’ Disease Specialty Care Specialized management of autoimmune hyperthyroidism, including monitoring of thyroid function, antithyroid medication titration, coordination of radioactive iodine therapy, and referral for thyroidectomy when appropriate. Surveillance for ophthalmopathy and pretibial myxedema .

Post-Thyroidectomy and Post-Radioactive Iodine Follow-Up Lifelong management of thyroid hormone replacement after surgical or ablative therapy. Monitoring for recurrence of thyroid cancer when applicable. Coordination with surgical oncology for surveillance .

Thyroid Cancer Surveillance For patients with a history of thyroid cancer, ongoing monitoring with TSH suppression targets, thyroglobulin testing, and neck ultrasound coordination. Collaboration with oncology and endocrine surgery .

Pregnancy and Preconception Thyroid Management Specialized care for women planning pregnancy or currently pregnant. Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism require meticulous management during pregnancy to optimize maternal and fetal outcomes. TSH targets are stricter during pregnancy, and levothyroxine doses often require adjustment .

Subclinical Thyroid Disease Evidence-based management of subclinical hypothyroidism (elevated TSH with normal free T4) and subclinical hyperthyroidism (suppressed TSH with normal free T4). Individualized decision-making based on patient symptoms, TSH level, comorbidities, and progression risk .

Evidence-Based Diagnostic and Treatment Protocols

The program is grounded in rigorous evidence and clinical practice guidelines from the American Thyroid Association, European Thyroid Association, and leading endocrine societies :

Condition Diagnostic Criteria First-Line Treatment

Overt Hypothyroidism TSH > 10 mIU/L or TSH > 4-10 mIU/L with low free T4, plus symptoms Levothyroxine monotherapy, starting dose 1.6 mcg/kg/day (reduced in elderly or cardiac patients)

Subclinical Hypothyroidism TSH 4-10 mIU/L with normal free T4, treatment based on symptoms, TSH trend, and comorbidities Levothyroxine may be considered for symptomatic patients, those with TSH > 10, or those planning pregnancy

Overt Hyperthyroidism Suppressed TSH (< 0.1 mIU/L) with elevated free T4 and/or free T3 Methimazole 10-30 mg/day (preferred); propylthiouracil in first trimester pregnancy or methimazole allergy

Subclinical Hyperthyroidism Suppressed TSH (0.1-0.4 mIU/L) with normal free T4, treatment based on TSH level, symptoms, and cardiac risk Treatment often recommended for TSH < 0.1 mIU/L with symptoms or cardiac risk factors

Graves’ Disease Suppressed TSH, elevated free T4/T3, positive TRAb, diffuse goiter Antithyroid drugs; radioactive iodine or surgery for definitive therapy

Toxic Nodule/MNG Suppressed TSH with autonomous nodule(s) on ultrasound Radioactive iodine, surgery, or long-term low-dose methimazole

Special Populations and Considerations

The program addresses unique needs across diverse patient populations with tailored protocols :

Population Clinical Considerations

Pregnancy Levothyroxine dose often increases by 20-50% during pregnancy; TSH monitored every 4-6 weeks. Methimazole is avoided in first trimester if possible; propylthiouracil is preferred. TSH target < 2.5 mIU/L in first trimester, < 3.0 mIU/L in second/third .

Elderly Patients Age-related changes in TSH regulation; higher TSH targets may be appropriate. Lower starting doses of levothyroxine (12.5-25 mcg/day) to avoid cardiac stress. Careful evaluation before treating subclinical hypothyroidism .

Cardiac Disease Levothyroxine initiation at low dose (12.5-25 mcg/day) with gradual titration to avoid precipitating angina or arrhythmias. Beta-blockers are first-line for hyperthyroidism symptom control in patients with cardiovascular risk .

Postpartum Thyroiditis Recognition of transient hyperthyroidism followed by hypothyroidism. Treatment is symptomatic; beta-blockers for hyperthyroid phase, levothyroxine for hypothyroid phase if symptomatic. Monitoring for permanent hypothyroidism .

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) For patients with Graves’ ophthalmopathy, coordination with ophthalmology. Smoking cessation is critical. Selenium supplementation may improve mild TED. Emerging biologic therapies for moderate-severe active TED .

Thyroid Testing and Monitoring Protocols

The program implements structured testing protocols aligned with clinical guidelines :

Hypothyroidism Monitoring:

Initial: TSH and free T4 every 6-12 weeks until stable

Stable: TSH annually (more frequently if dose adjusted, symptoms change, or pregnancy)

Target TSH: 0.5-4.0 mIU/L for most adults; individualize based on age, comorbidities, and patient preferences

Hyperthyroidism Monitoring:

Initial: TSH, free T4, free T3 every 4-6 weeks during antithyroid medication titration

Stable: Every 3-6 months

Complete blood count (CBC) and liver function tests monitored for antithyroid medication side effects

Technology-Enhanced Care Delivery

The program leverages GoTo Telemed’s integrated digital health tools to support optimal thyroid management:

Thyroid Function Dashboard: Providers access a centralized dashboard displaying longitudinal TSH, free T4, and free T3 trends, with automated alerts for values outside target ranges. Historical data enables pattern recognition and timely dose adjustments.

Symptom Tracking: Patients use digital tools to track symptoms including energy levels, weight, heart rate, temperature tolerance, mood, and sleep quality. Symptom data correlates with lab values, enabling holistic assessment of disease control.

Medication Adherence Monitoring: Automated reminders for daily levothyroxine or antithyroid medication. Adherence data helps identify barriers to optimal control. System alerts for missed doses or potential interactions (calcium, iron, certain antacids that impair absorption).

Laboratory Coordination: Providers order thyroid function tests at local facilities through GoTo Telemed’s integrated lab ordering system. Results are automatically transmitted to the patient’s chart and reviewed by the clinical team, with follow-up communication through the patient portal.

Patient Education Resources: Access to evidence-based educational materials on thyroid disease, medication management (including proper levothyroxine administration on empty stomach, 60 minutes before food/coffee), dietary considerations (iodine intake, goitrogenic foods), and warning signs requiring attention.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The Thyroid Disorders Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record: All consultation documentation, thyroid function trends, medication histories, and ultrasound reports are incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, accessible to all authorized providers across medical and specialty care. Primary care providers, endocrinologists, and obstetricians work from the same comprehensive information.

Seamless Care Coordination: When patients require additional services—such as radioactive iodine therapy, thyroid surgery, or thyroid eye disease evaluation—the platform facilitates warm handoffs to appropriate specialists within GoTo Telemed’s integrated network.

Prescribing and Pharmacy Integration: Prescriptions for levothyroxine, antithyroid medications, and beta-blockers are transmitted electronically to patient-selected pharmacies, with automated refill reminders supporting adherence. The platform checks for drug interactions (e.g., calcium, iron, PPIs that affect levothyroxine absorption).

Patient Portal and Mobile Access: Patients access their personalized care plans, lab results, educational resources, and secure messaging through GoTo Telemed’s patient portal and mobile application, ensuring continuous engagement between scheduled visits.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Thyroid Care

The Thyroid Disorders Program directly confronts persistent challenges in endocrine care:

Specialist Access: Endocrinologist shortages leave many patients without access to expert thyroid care. Telehealth eliminates geographic barriers, connecting patients with board-certified endocrinologists regardless of location.

Delayed Diagnosis: Thyroid disorders are often misattributed to stress, aging, or other conditions, leading to years of untreated symptoms. Structured evaluation with comprehensive history and appropriate testing enables accurate diagnosis and timely intervention.

Suboptimal Management: Many patients remain symptomatic despite “normal” lab values due to inappropriate dosing, untreated subclinical disease, or coexisting conditions. Expert management ensures optimization of therapy for symptom resolution.

Pregnancy and Preconception Care: Uncontrolled thyroid disease during pregnancy increases risks of miscarriage, preeclampsia, and neurodevelopmental concerns in offspring. Dedicated preconception and pregnancy management optimizes maternal and fetal outcomes.

Medication Adherence and Absorption: Levothyroxine absorption is affected by food, supplements, and other medications. Structured education on proper administration and monitoring improves adherence and therapeutic efficacy.

A Transformative Opportunity for Endocrinology Providers

For endocrinologists and advanced practice providers specializing in thyroid disorders, GoTo Telemed’s program offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Focus on High-Impact Work: Providers apply their expertise to a condition where accurate diagnosis and optimal management dramatically improve quality of life, energy, mood, weight, and long-term cardiovascular health.

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, practicing as little or as much as desired while serving a nationwide population of patients seeking thyroid expertise.

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for endocrinology services, and immediate access to a growing population of patients with thyroid disorders.

Professional Independence: Providers build their practice within GoTo Telemed’s supportive ecosystem while maintaining clinical autonomy and professional decision-making authority.

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on clinical care.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The Thyroid Disorders Program operates within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework, aligned with professional guidelines from the American Thyroid Association, European Thyroid Association, and leading endocrine societies :

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Evidence-Based Practice Standards: Adherence to current ATA and ETA clinical practice guidelines for thyroid disease diagnosis and management

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and patient outcome tracking ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient health information

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Thyroid Disorders Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, obstetrician, or other health professional.

Endocrinologists and advanced practice providers interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Endocrinology and thyroid specialty practices

Primary care networks managing thyroid disease across large populations

Obstetrics and gynecology practices for pregnancy-related thyroid management

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

Employer wellness programs and employee assistance programs

Thyroid cancer centers and surgical oncology programs

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660

www.gototelemed.com