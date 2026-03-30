Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness Expands Auto Accident Injury Care in Chattanooga, TN

CHATTANOOGA, TN, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness, the multi-location chiropractic practice founded by Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, and Dr. Natalia Vega, DC, is proud to announce the expansion of its auto accident injury care services at its Chattanooga, Tennessee location. Residents across the Chattanooga metro area now have access to the same patient-centered, bilingual chiropractic care that has made Inspine one of the most trusted practices in North Georgia and Southeast Tennessee.

The Chattanooga chiropractic clinic specializes in treating injuries commonly sustained in car accidents, including whiplash, soft tissue damage, neck pain, back pain, and sciatica. With over 4,000 patients helped across its network of locations, Inspine Chiropractic brings a proven system of recovery support that goes far beyond a typical chiropractic adjustment – offering same-day appointments, transportation assistance for patients in need, insurance claim guidance, and co-management with medical providers.

Chattanooga residents who have been involved in a car accident often face a difficult and stressful road to recovery. Inspine Chiropractic is committed to making that journey easier. The clinic’s experienced chiropractors develop personalized treatment plans that address the root causes of pain rather than simply managing symptoms, giving patients the best chance for a full and lasting recovery.

“We understand how overwhelming it can be after a car accident. Our goal is to remove every barrier between our patients and the care they need: from scheduling their first appointment to helping them navigate the insurance process.” — Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, Co-Founder, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness

The Chattanooga location features bilingual staff fluent in both English and Spanish, ensuring that all members of the community feel welcomed and understood. Inspine Chiropractic offers a complimentary new patient consultation, including exam and X-rays, allowing Chattanooga residents to begin their recovery journey with no financial risk.

Individuals in Chattanooga, TN who are searching for a chiropractor after a car accident, struggling with whiplash, or dealing with chronic neck or back pain are encouraged to contact Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness to schedule a free consultation. Visit inspinechiro.com for more information.

About Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is a multi-location chiropractic practice dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting relief from pain and improved health. Founded by Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, and Dr. Natalia Vega, DC, Inspine operates locations in Chattanooga, TN, Dalton, GA, and Calhoun, GA. Services include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, shockwave therapy, and comprehensive auto accident injury care. Visit inspinechiro.com.

Media Contact

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness — Chattanooga

5618 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Phone: (423) 708-7207

inspinechiro.com/chattanooga