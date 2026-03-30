Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga Expands In-Home Senior Care Services to Help More Families Across the Chattanooga Region

CHATTANOOGA, TN, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga, a locally owned provider of in-home senior care services, has expanded its care programs to serve more families across the greater Chattanooga area. As the region’s senior population grows, Home Helpers continues to offer personalized care that allows older adults to remain safely and comfortably in their own homes.

Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga offers a flexible Cared-4 Customized Care Plan built around each client’s specific needs, preferences, and changing health requirements. Services include companion care, personal care assistance, skilled nursing support, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, homemaker services, respite care for family caregivers, and medical monitoring.

Rather than operating as a large impersonal agency, Home Helpers of Chattanooga works as an extended family for its clients. Every caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and matched with clients based on personality and needs. The agency serves Chattanooga and the surrounding communities with flexible scheduling that adjusts as each family’s situation changes.

“When family can’t be there, we are. Our caregivers provide companionship, dignity, and peace of mind. For families in Chattanooga dealing with the challenges of senior care, we want them to know they don’t have to handle it alone,” said the Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga team.

One of the most difficult decisions families face is whether a parent or loved one needs to transition to a facility or whether they can continue to live at home with the right support. Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga makes aging in place a realistic option for far more families by providing flexible, professional care that adjusts as needs change over time.

Research consistently shows that seniors who remain in their own homes tend to experience better mental and emotional health than those who move to institutional care settings. The familiarity of home, combined with one-on-one attention from a caregiver who genuinely knows and cares for the person, makes a measurable difference in quality of life for older adults.

Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga also recognizes that caregiving affects the entire family. The agency’s respite care services give family caregivers a reliable break, helping them avoid burnout while knowing their loved one is in capable, caring hands. From a few hours a week to around-the-clock care, the agency builds plans that fit each family’s reality.

Families in Chattanooga caring for an aging parent, a loved one with dementia, or a family member recovering from surgery or illness can contact Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga at (423) 567-3052 to schedule a free in-home care assessment. More information is available at https://homehelpershomecare.com/chattanooga/.

About Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga

Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga is a locally owned in-home senior care agency serving the greater Chattanooga, TN area. Backed by a nationally recognized brand with more than 25 years of experience, Home Helpers provides companion care, personal care, dementia care, homemaker services, and more. Visit https://homehelpershomecare.com/chattanooga/.

Media Contact

Home Helpers Home Care of Chattanooga

6101 Enterprise Park Dr., Suite 850, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Phone: (423) 567-3052

https://homehelpershomecare.com/chattanooga/