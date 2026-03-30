Webive Launches Expanded AI-Powered Local SEO Services for Small Businesses Across Chattanooga and Cleveland, TN

CLEVELAND, TN, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Webive, a digital marketing agency based in Cleveland, Tennessee, has expanded its local SEO and web design services to help small and medium-sized businesses across the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and North Georgia region get found online and attract more local customers.

As more consumers use search engines to find local services, having a strong online presence has become one of the most important factors in whether a local business grows or gets left behind. Webive combines search engine optimization, custom web design, social media management, and AI-driven content strategies to help businesses reach the top of local search results and stay there.

Based in Cleveland, TN, Webive serves clients across a range of industries, including healthcare, home services, financial services, and trades. The agency’s AI-assisted approach helps produce data-driven strategies that generate real, trackable results for local business owners who cannot afford to waste their marketing budgets on tactics that do not work.

“Our goal has always been to level the playing field for local businesses. When someone searches for a chiropractor in Chattanooga or a roofer in Cleveland, our clients need to show up first. That is what we help them achieve,” said Anton Burnette, founder and CEO of Webive.

Webive’s expanded service offerings include local SEO with targeted keyword strategies, mobile-first web design, AI-assisted content creation, Google Business Profile management, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, and reputation management. The agency also offers market exclusivity, working with only one business per industry in each geographic market, so clients never compete against another Webive client for the same customers.

One of the most significant challenges for small businesses in the Chattanooga and Cleveland area is competing against larger, better-funded companies in search results. Webive’s approach levels that playing field by building search visibility through technically sound websites, locally targeted content, and consistent online presence management that search engines reward over time.

Webive also offers a free site audit and consultation so business owners can see exactly where they stand online before committing to any service. That transparency has been a key part of how the agency builds trust with new clients in the Cleveland and Chattanooga market.

Businesses in the Chattanooga metro area, Cleveland, Dalton, GA, and surrounding communities looking to improve their search rankings and grow their online presence can schedule a free consultation and site audit at https://www.webive.com.

About Webive

Webive is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Cleveland, TN, serving local businesses throughout the Chattanooga area and across the country. Services include local SEO, custom web design, social media marketing, paid advertising, and branding. Visit https://www.webive.com.

Media Contact:

Webive Digital Marketing

Cleveland, TN

https://www.webive.com