Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Multi-Chip Module Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive multi-chip module market looks promising with opportunities in the conventional energy vehicle and new energy vehicle markets. The global automotive multi-chip module market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for advanced vehicle electronics, the rising integration of ADAS technologies, and the growing adoption of connected car systems.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive multi-chip module market to 2031 by type (infotainment sip modules, driver assistance sip modules, voice control sip modules, and others), application (conventional energy vehicles and new energy vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, infotainment SiP module is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, new energy vehicle is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on automotive multi-chip module market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

HARMAN, Panasonic, Bosch, Denso Corporation, Alpine, Continental, Visteon, Pioneer, Marelli, Joyson are the major suppliers in the automotive multi-chip module market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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