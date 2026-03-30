Shreekant Patil Reappointed as Committee Chairman -Skill and Startup Committee at NIMA Nashik

Nashik, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — CEng Shreekant Patil, renowned Startup Mentor, Industry Consultant, and Official Mentor under multiple Government of India initiatives, has been reappointed as Committee Chairman (Head) of the Skill & Startup Committee at NIMA Nashik (Nashik Industries Manufacturers’ Association) for the tenure 2026–2027. The reappointment was announced by Mr. Ashish Nahar, President of NIMA, recognizing Shreekant’s sustained contribution to the startup and MSME ecosystem in Nashik and beyond.

Shreekant Patil has been heading the Skill & Startup Committee at NIMA since 2023, and during this period he has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between industry, academia, and aspiring entrepreneurs. His work has focused on building a vibrant, scalable startup culture in Nashik by supporting early‑stage founders, students, and first‑time entrepreneurs across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, agri‑innovation, renewable energy, and digital services.

NIMA Nashik Team

Key Contributions in the Startup Sector:

Support for Prototypes and Product Development

Under Shreekant Patil’s leadership, the committee has helped multiple startups and student‑led ventures develop working prototypes and minimum viable products (MVPs), providing technical guidance, market‑orientation support, and connections to industry mentors and makerspaces.

Seed Funding and Government Scheme Enablement:

Shreekant Patil has guided founders in accessing seed‑funding opportunities and government schemes such as Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), MAARG, BHASKAR, STPI, WEP, MeitY Startup Hub, and other DPIIT‑linked programmes, as well as PMEGP, MSME‑linked subsidy and credit‑guarantee schemes. He has helped refine business models and pitch decks so startups can effectively present to incubators, banks, and investor platforms.

Startup Awareness and Capacity Building:

The Skill & Startup Committee has organized multiple workshops, seminars, Ideation Camps, and Investor Meets in Nashik, creating awareness about entrepreneurship, startup registration, intellectual property, digital marketing, and export readiness. Shreekant Patil has led sessions on LEAN‑based operations, ZED & LEAN‑MSME certification, and quality‑oriented manufacturing tailored for innovative startups.

Incubation and Platform Linkages:

CEng. Shreekant Patil has actively connected Nashik‑based startup founders with leading incubation centres, accelerators, and innovation hubs across India, including programmes linked with IITs, EDII, NSDC, STPI, and Government‑supported TBI/Incubation networks. He has facilitated the incubation of startups in reputed centres, enabling structured mentorship, infrastructure, and market‑access support.

Mentorship, Pitching & Ecosystem Development:

As an Official Mentor at Government of India platforms such as Startup India, BHASKAR, WEP, BIRAC, STPI, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, NISIC :MSMEHelp-Startup Hub, and multiple college‑based innovation cells, Shreekant Patil has consistently brought a high‑quality, policy‑aligned mentoring approach to Nashik’s ecosystem. He has helped founders refine pitch decks, financial models, and go‑to‑market strategies, enabling them to present confidently to investors, banks, and potential partners.

Vision for 2026–2027:

With his reappointment as Committee Chairman, Shreekant Patil aims to:

Strengthen Nashik’s startup ecosystem by onboarding more students and youth‑led ventures into structured incubation and acceleration tracks on NISIC.

Deepen industry‑startup collaboration, enabling MSMEs and large manufacturers to co‑develop innovative products and pilot projects with startups.

Expand Nashik’s presence in national and BRICS‑linked innovation networks, including Startup India, Make in India, and international cooperation frameworks for MSMEs and startups.