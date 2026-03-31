Rayna Tours Launches New Office in Vietnam

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2026-03-31 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours recently announced the launch of its new office in Vietnam. This significant move is part of the company’s vision to expand its global footprint. Rayna Tours already has locations across Southeast Asia, and the new office will strengthen its position in the region.

The new office in Vietnam is strategically located to enhance operations, provide on-the-ground support, reinforce partnerships with local suppliers, and enrich travel experiences for those looking to explore the region. Vietnam now sees a steady rise in international visitor footfall, and Rayna Tours’ foray into the country will help bridge cultures, simplify travel logistics, and craft customized travel experiences that cater to every interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the company’s spokesperson said, “Vietnam is a destination full of character and soul, and we are excited to bring our guests closer to it in the most bona fide way with our strong local presence. Our thoughtfully put together tours and packages promise personalized experiences that go beyond conventional itineraries.”

From all-inclusive Hanoi tours to guided excursions to Ha Long Bay and Hoi An, the company’s Vietnam tour portfolio covers all of the region’s top attractions and hidden gems. Visit Rayna Tours (https://www.raynatours.com/ ) to learn more about Vietnam tours and packages.