New Exhibition Zone to Help Farmers Navigate Heat, Weather Extremes at J‑AGRI 2026

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-03-31 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is set to launch a major new initiative at the 16th edition of J‑AGRI Tokyo, introducing a dedicated exhibition zone: the Heat Stress and Climate Risk Solutions Fair. The fair will make its debut on October 7–9, 2026, at Makuhari Messe, marking the first time the show has carved out a standalone space specifically focused on agricultural climate adaptation solutions.

A Timely Launch Driven by Three Converging Pressures

Japan’s agricultural sector is facing rapid environmental strain, driven by several interconnected pressures that have intensified the need for practical, on‑farm climate‑resilience solutions. Rising temperatures remain one of the most urgent challenges: over the past century, Japan’s average temperature has increased by about 1.3°C, resulting in declining yields, reduced crop quality, and greater heat‑related losses across many regions. At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) has strengthened its focus on climate adaptation, expanding support for high‑temperature countermeasures and promoting technologies, equipment, and materials that help safeguard farm productivity.

These pressures are compounded by the timing of farmers’ annual budgeting cycle, as many make key investment decisions—such as facility upgrades and equipment purchases—during the October planning period. This alignment creates a strategic window for stakeholders to introduce practical climate‑resilience innovations directly to decisionmakers. Together, these three converging forces are the defining factors behind the formation of the Heat Stress and Climate Risk Solutions Fair.

Comprehensive Solutions Across the Climate‑Risk Spectrum

The Heat Stress and Climate Risk Solutions Fair will bring together a wide range of suppliers offering both preventive and responsive technologies designed to strengthen agricultural resilience across the full spectrum of climate‑related risks. Exhibitors will showcase solutions for heat and thermal stress management—including shading, cooling, and ventilation systems—as well as countermeasures for typhoons, heavy rain, and strong winds, such as wind‑resistant greenhouse structures, drainage technologies, windbreak nets, and facility reinforcement materials. The fair will also feature innovations that help stabilise crop growth and tolerance, from biostimulants and functional fertilisers to stress‑tolerant seed varieties and plant vitality enhancers. Technologies for environmental monitoring and automated control will likewise play a central role, with tools such as sensors, AI‑assisted cultivation support, and remote farm management systems enabling more precise and responsive operations.

In addition, exhibitors will present solutions for water‑related challenges—including drip irrigation, water management systems, and moisture‑retention materials—as well as products that support soil health, such as amendments, microbial inputs, and root development enhancers. Reinforcement of agricultural facilities and infrastructure will be another key area, featuring greenhouse upgrades, advanced covering materials, and power and battery storage options that help maintain operational continuity. Finally, the fair will highlight business continuity and risk‑management services, from BCP planning and agricultural insurance to mutual‑aid programmes, subsidy‑utilisation support, and specialised consulting. Together, these categories form a comprehensive showcase of technologies that address the diverse climate risks Japanese agriculture now faces.

Designed to Solve Key Exhibitor Challenges

The fair aims to support companies experiencing strong demand for climate‑related agricultural innovations but facing increasing competition and sales conversion challenges.

Exhibitors gain a platform that directly addresses different types of major pain points. For one, because the event attracts decision‑makers actively planning next‑season investments, it helps exhibitors reach buyers who are ready to purchase. With this new exhibition zone, exhibitors are able to differentiate their high-tech solutions, allowing for more product visibility. More importantly, with MAFF expanding support programmes, the fair helps exhibitors connect with visitors actively seeking subsidised solutions.

Attracting the Full Spectrum of Agricultural Professionals

Visitors to the fair include decision‑makers from across Japan’s agricultural community. This comprehensive audience of industry professionals includes agricultural corporations and individual farmers (vegetables, fruit, rice, livestock, poultry, dairy), agricultural cooperatives, farm machinery and materials dealers, retailers, government agencies and local authorities, trading companies, wholesalers, universities and research institutions, and plant factory operators.

Part of Japan’s Largest Agricultural Trade Event

The new fair will debut within J‑AGRI Tokyo 2026, a key component of the larger Agriculture WEEK Tokyo series, widely recognised as Japan’s leading agriculture and livestock exhibition. As in previous years, the 2026 edition will feature five major co‑located shows: the 13th Smart Agriculture EXPO; 8th Livestock Materials EXPO; 16th Agricultural Materials EXPO; 4th Agriculture Decarbonization & SDGs EXPO; and the 11th Next‑Generation Farm Management EXPO.

The previous Tokyo edition recorded over 90% exhibitor satisfaction, with more than 80% planning to return, underscoring the show’s value as a trusted business platform for agricultural innovation.

Spotlight on J‑AGRI Kyushu

Before the Tokyo event, RX Japan will host the J‑AGRI Kyushu edition on May 27–29, 2026, at Grandmesse Kumamoto.

The Kyushu show continues to grow each year, connecting agricultural professionals with new technologies, live equipment demonstrations, and a diverse lineup of seminars and regional programming tailored to the unique needs of Japan’s southern farming communities.

Together, J‑AGRI Kyushu and J‑AGRI Tokyo form a comprehensive, biannual nationwide platform supporting the future of Japan’s agriculture sector.

Take the Next Step Toward Climate‑Resilient Agriculture

Whether aiming to showcase breakthrough technologies or discover the latest solutions shaping the future of farming, industry professionals are encouraged to take part in J‑AGRI Tokyo 2026.

Companies interested in securing space within the new Heat Stress and Climate Risk Solutions Fair may request exhibitor information here: [https://www.jagri-global.jp/hub/en-gb/exhibit.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease#1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portalsite]

Free visitor registration for J‑AGRI Kyushu 2026, including access to the new fair, is now available here: [https://www.jagri-global.jp/hub/en-gb/visit.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease#1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portalsite]