White Label Fox Launches Advanced Gojek Clone App with 100+ On-Demand Services

Posted on 2026-04-07 by in Technology // 0 Comments

gojek clone

Gujarat, India, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading on-demand app development company, has announced the launch of its advanced Gojek Clone App, a scalable multi-service platform designed to help startups and enterprises build and launch super apps with over 100 on-demand services.

The solution is built to streamline operations across multiple business models, including ride-hailing, delivery, and service booking, all within a single ecosystem. With robust mobile apps and web panels, businesses can manage end-to-end operations efficiently while delivering a seamless user experience.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer App

    • Quick Signup & Biometric Login – Fast onboarding via mobile OTP with secure Face ID and fingerprint login
    • Real-Time Tracking – Live tracking of drivers and service providers with accurate ETA
    • Service Search & Smart Filters – Easy discovery of services, stores, and products with advanced filters
    • Personalized Promo Codes – Apply custom discounts and offers at checkout
    • In-App Live Chat & Call – Direct communication with drivers and providers during active orders
    • Multiple Payment Options – Flexible payments via cards, wallets, cash, and online methods
    • Scheduled Order Reminders – Timely alerts for upcoming bookings and services
    • Push Notifications – Instant updates for bookings, arrivals, and payments 

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver App

  • Heat Map View – Identify high-demand zones to increase booking opportunities
  • Manage Multiple Vehicles – Add and switch between multiple vehicles easily
  • Document Verification – Upload and manage documents for quick onboarding
  • Set Availability – Go online/offline and manage working hours flexibly
  • Wallet Integration – Track earnings, payouts, and transactions in one place
  • Easy Navigation – Optimized route navigation for faster trip completion
  • Manage Order Requests – Accept, reject, and manage ride or delivery requests in real time
  • Ratings & Reviews – Rate customers and maintain service quality 

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Merchant App

  • Manage Products – Add, edit, and update products with pricing and images
  • Order Management – Accept or reject orders based on availability
  • Update Order Status – Real-time updates for order progress
  • Order History – Access past orders and track sales performance
  • Manage Store Timings – Set working hours and availability schedules
  • Manage Discount Offers – Create promotions to attract more customers
  • Delivery Service Radius – Define serviceable delivery areas
  • Manage Profile – Update store details and business settings 

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider App

  • Work with Multiple Services – Offer different services from a single profile
  • Manage Service Time & Schedule – Set working hours and availability slots
  • Add / Manage Packages – Create service packages and dynamic pricing
  • Manage Documents – Upload and verify required documents
  • Manage Order Status – Track and update service progress in real time
  • Map Navigation – Built-in navigation for faster service delivery
  • Manage Portfolio – Showcase work, skills, and service images
  • Set Service Radius – Define operational area for bookings 

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Super Admin

  • Service-Wise Dashboard – Monitor performance metrics for each service
  • City-Wise Services – Enable or disable services based on location
  • User Management – Manage customers, drivers, and providers centrally
  • Ride & Order Management – Track all bookings in real time
  • Incomplete Ride Analytics – Identify failed orders and improve operations
  • Earnings Reports – Monitor revenue and manage payouts efficiently
  • Dispute Management – Handle complaints and support tickets quickly
  • Rich Push Notifications – Send promotional and transactional alerts

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver Web Panel

  • Today’s Ride Summary – View daily trips and active requests
  • Ride History – Access past rides and order records
  • Earning Reports – Detailed breakdown of earnings and payouts
  • Manage Profile – Update account and vehicle information
  • Customer Feedback – Review ratings and improve service quality
  • Wallet Management – Track balance and transactions
  • Heat Map View – Identify high-demand areas
  • Subscription Management – Purchase or renew plans 

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store Web Panel

  • Today’s Order Summary – Overview of daily orders and activities
  • Add/Update Products – Manage product listings and pricing
  • Dispatcher Menu – Control order flow from acceptance to completion
  • Manage Private Drivers – Assign drivers for efficient delivery
  • Bulk Upload via Excel – Upload product catalogs quickly
  • Manage Store Details – Update location, offers, and settings
  • Document Management – Upload and manage compliance documents
  • Order History (Status-Wise) – Track completed, pending, and cancelled orders

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider Web Panel

  • Add/Manage Services – Control service offerings and availability
  • Service-Wise Analytics – Track bookings, earnings, and demand trends
  • Manage Packages – Create and update pricing packages
  • Order History – View past bookings with status tracking
  • Portfolio Management – Showcase work and build credibility
  • Profile Management – Update personal and business details
  • Service Timing Control – Set schedules and availability
  • Service Radius Management – Define operational boundaries 

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer Website

  • Easy Login/Signup – Access via mobile OTP or social login
  • Book Without App – Place orders and book services directly from the website
  • Past Orders Tracking – View service-wise order history
  • Wallet Management – Add funds and track transactions
  • Support Tickets – Raise and manage issues بسهولة
  • Saved Addresses – Store multiple locations for quick checkout
  • Multi-Language Support – Access platform in multiple languages
  • Loyalty Rewards History – Track rewards, points, and benefits 

With the launch of its advanced Gojek Clone App, White Label Fox continues to strengthen its position as a reliable technology partner for businesses looking to enter or scale in the on-demand economy. The solution is built to simplify multi-service app development while offering the flexibility, scalability, and performance required to compete in today’s fast-moving market.

By combining powerful features, user-friendly design, and complete business control through a single platform, White Label Fox enables startups and enterprises to reduce clone app development company time, lower operational complexity, and accelerate go-to-market strategies. The Gojek Clone App is not just a ready-made solution—it is a growth-driven platform designed to help businesses build sustainable and profitable on-demand ecosystems.

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