White Label Fox Launches Advanced Gojek Clone App with 100+ On-Demand Services

Gujarat, India, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading on-demand app development company, has announced the launch of its advanced Gojek Clone App, a scalable multi-service platform designed to help startups and enterprises build and launch super apps with over 100 on-demand services.

The solution is built to streamline operations across multiple business models, including ride-hailing, delivery, and service booking, all within a single ecosystem. With robust mobile apps and web panels, businesses can manage end-to-end operations efficiently while delivering a seamless user experience.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer App

Quick Signup & Biometric Login – Fast onboarding via mobile OTP with secure Face ID and fingerprint login Real-Time Tracking – Live tracking of drivers and service providers with accurate ETA Service Search & Smart Filters – Easy discovery of services, stores, and products with advanced filters Personalized Promo Codes – Apply custom discounts and offers at checkout In-App Live Chat & Call – Direct communication with drivers and providers during active orders Multiple Payment Options – Flexible payments via cards, wallets, cash, and online methods Scheduled Order Reminders – Timely alerts for upcoming bookings and services Push Notifications – Instant updates for bookings, arrivals, and payments



Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver App

Heat Map View – Identify high-demand zones to increase booking opportunities

Manage Multiple Vehicles – Add and switch between multiple vehicles easily

Document Verification – Upload and manage documents for quick onboarding

Set Availability – Go online/offline and manage working hours flexibly

Wallet Integration – Track earnings, payouts, and transactions in one place

Easy Navigation – Optimized route navigation for faster trip completion

Manage Order Requests – Accept, reject, and manage ride or delivery requests in real time

Ratings & Reviews – Rate customers and maintain service quality

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Merchant App

Manage Products – Add, edit, and update products with pricing and images

Order Management – Accept or reject orders based on availability

Update Order Status – Real-time updates for order progress

Order History – Access past orders and track sales performance

Manage Store Timings – Set working hours and availability schedules

Manage Discount Offers – Create promotions to attract more customers

Delivery Service Radius – Define serviceable delivery areas

Manage Profile – Update store details and business settings

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider App

Work with Multiple Services – Offer different services from a single profile

Manage Service Time & Schedule – Set working hours and availability slots

Add / Manage Packages – Create service packages and dynamic pricing

Manage Documents – Upload and verify required documents

Manage Order Status – Track and update service progress in real time

Map Navigation – Built-in navigation for faster service delivery

Manage Portfolio – Showcase work, skills, and service images

Set Service Radius – Define operational area for bookings

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Super Admin

Service-Wise Dashboard – Monitor performance metrics for each service

City-Wise Services – Enable or disable services based on location

User Management – Manage customers, drivers, and providers centrally

Ride & Order Management – Track all bookings in real time

Incomplete Ride Analytics – Identify failed orders and improve operations

Earnings Reports – Monitor revenue and manage payouts efficiently

Dispute Management – Handle complaints and support tickets quickly

Rich Push Notifications – Send promotional and transactional alerts

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver Web Panel

Today’s Ride Summary – View daily trips and active requests

Ride History – Access past rides and order records

Earning Reports – Detailed breakdown of earnings and payouts

Manage Profile – Update account and vehicle information

Customer Feedback – Review ratings and improve service quality

Wallet Management – Track balance and transactions

Heat Map View – Identify high-demand areas

Subscription Management – Purchase or renew plans

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store Web Panel

Today’s Order Summary – Overview of daily orders and activities

Add/Update Products – Manage product listings and pricing

Dispatcher Menu – Control order flow from acceptance to completion

Manage Private Drivers – Assign drivers for efficient delivery

Bulk Upload via Excel – Upload product catalogs quickly

Manage Store Details – Update location, offers, and settings

Document Management – Upload and manage compliance documents

Order History (Status-Wise) – Track completed, pending, and cancelled orders

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider Web Panel

Add/Manage Services – Control service offerings and availability

Service-Wise Analytics – Track bookings, earnings, and demand trends

Manage Packages – Create and update pricing packages

Order History – View past bookings with status tracking

Portfolio Management – Showcase work and build credibility

Profile Management – Update personal and business details

Service Timing Control – Set schedules and availability

Service Radius Management – Define operational boundaries

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer Website

Easy Login/Signup – Access via mobile OTP or social login

Book Without App – Place orders and book services directly from the website

Past Orders Tracking – View service-wise order history

Wallet Management – Add funds and track transactions

Support Tickets – Raise and manage issues بسهولة

Saved Addresses – Store multiple locations for quick checkout

Multi-Language Support – Access platform in multiple languages

Loyalty Rewards History – Track rewards, points, and benefits

With the launch of its advanced Gojek Clone App, White Label Fox continues to strengthen its position as a reliable technology partner for businesses looking to enter or scale in the on-demand economy. The solution is built to simplify multi-service app development while offering the flexibility, scalability, and performance required to compete in today’s fast-moving market.

By combining powerful features, user-friendly design, and complete business control through a single platform, White Label Fox enables startups and enterprises to reduce clone app development company time, lower operational complexity, and accelerate go-to-market strategies. The Gojek Clone App is not just a ready-made solution—it is a growth-driven platform designed to help businesses build sustainable and profitable on-demand ecosystems.