Future Electronics Wins Workforce Transformation Award in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the WSG-SBF Workforce Transformation Award for the Wholesale Trade sector. The award was presented at the “Navigating Future Uncertainties: Empowering Your Workforce to Thrive Through Change” event, hosted by Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and was graced by Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development. As one of only two organizations recognized annually under this award category, this achievement highlights Future Electronics’ commitment to capability building and workforce development.

The award was accepted on behalf of Future Electronics by Chin Yeow Hon and Mulan Wong.

Future Electronics was recognized for its forward-thinking approach to workforce development, with a strong focus on job redesign, reskilling, and talent mobility across technical and commercial functions. Through Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Program, Future Electronics successfully enabled employees to transition into new technical and operational roles, including roles where employees apply AI and engineering expertise to develop new solutions that deliver real customer value, while also re-employing experienced team members to support mentorship and knowledge transfer. Future Electronics strengthened its talent strategy through the Leadership Development Initiative, a structured program that builds a strong succession pipeline, enhances leadership capability, and prepares leaders to guide teams through transformational change.

This achievement highlights how Future Electronics continues to invest in its people, ensuring that employees are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. By prioritizing continuous learning and development, Future Electronics reinforces its reputation as an employer of choice and a company deeply committed to long-term success.

Future Electronics’ workforce transformation strategy demonstrates how thoughtful capability building can drive both organizational agility and innovation. By aligning employee development with business needs, Future Electronics is able to respond more effectively to market changes while maintaining a strong, collaborative culture that empowers its teams.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award‑winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry‑leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end‑to‑end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real‑time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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