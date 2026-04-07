MMJ Health Launches Limited-Time 4/20 Offer to Help Patients Secure Medical Marijuana Cards

Florida, USA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — With one of the busiest dates for medical marijuana patients approaching, MMJ Health has announced a limited-time 4/20 promotion designed to make getting or renewing a medical marijuana card faster, simpler, and more affordable.

As appointment demand rises ahead of April 20, patients across Florida are being encouraged to act early and lock in discounted pricing before availability becomes limited.

Simple, Affordable Pricing for All Patients

The 4/20 offer is designed to be easy to understand and available to everyone—whether you are a new patient, transferring from another provider, or renewing your card.

For a limited time, patients can take advantage of:

$79 medical marijuana evaluations

$69 per person when you bring a friend ($10 savings each)

The offer is valid through April 20, 2026, with appointments required before or on that date.

“This is one of the most active times of the year,” a representative from MMJ Health noted. “We want to make it easy for patients to get approved without stress, confusion, or high costs.”

Meet with a Medical Marijuana Doctor today!

Start your evaluation here: https://mmjhealth.com/

Why Booking Before 4/20 Matters

Every year, clinics across Florida experience a surge in appointment requests leading up to 4/20. Many patients wait until the last minute, only to find fewer available time slots.

By booking early, patients can:

Avoid last-minute delays

Secure preferred appointment times

Complete approvals without pressure

MMJ Health has streamlined its process to ensure patients can move quickly from qualification to approval.

Fast, Trusted, and Patient-Focused Care

MMJ Health is known for making the medical marijuana evaluation process simple and accessible across Florida. With licensed medical marijuana physicians and both in-clinic and telehealth options, patients can complete their evaluations with confidence.

Key benefits include:

Fast and simple approvals

Experienced, licensed MMJ doctors

Friendly support throughout the process

Trusted by thousands of patients statewide

With multiple clinic locations and a strong focus on patient care, MMJ Health continues to help individuals access medical cannabis without unnecessary delays.

Bring a Friend and Save More

As part of the 4/20 campaign, patients can take advantage of a bring-a-friend offer, making it even more affordable to get evaluated together.

This offer is ideal for:

Friends or family members considering medical marijuana

Patients who have been delaying renewal

Anyone looking for a simple and cost-effective way to get started

Limited Availability — Book Early

Appointments are limited as 4/20 approaches, and availability is expected to fill quickly.

Book Now to secure your spot before April 20.

Need a Medical Marijuana Card?

Meet with a Medical Marijuana Doctor today!

Start your evaluation here: https://mmjhealth.com/

About MMJ Health

MMJ Health is a trusted provider of medical marijuana evaluations in Florida, offering a simple, compliant, and patient-first approach. With multiple locations statewide and telehealth availability, MMJ Health helps patients get approved quickly and easily through licensed physicians.