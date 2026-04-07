MoveStrong Announces New Custom Height Options for the Staircase and Ramp Training System

USA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong has introduced expanded custom height options for its popular Staircase and Ramp training system, providing facilities with greater flexibility to match the equipment to their unique space limitations and performance goals. The new configurations accommodate a wide range of ceiling heights, room layouts, and athlete needs, allowing customers to fine-tune incline intensity and step height for more effective functional training.

Training environments vary significantly across industries, from small indoor gyms to large outdoor areas. With the new sizing options, the MoveStrong Staircase and Ramp system adjusts more precisely to the demands of gyms, schools, parks and recreation, tactical facilities, and military training programs.

Smaller indoor spaces can benefit from a compact setup, while larger outdoor installations can use taller, extended equipment to support advanced conditioning.

The Staircase and Ramp continue to offer the same multipurpose training value the equipment is known for. Gyms rely on the structure for incline drives, stair intervals, loaded carries, sled pushes, and grip challenges. Schools and athletic programs leverage its stability to build coordination and confidence in youth athletes. Community fitness areas appreciate its durable construction for users of varying ages and abilities. Law enforcement and fire departments incorporate the steps and ramp into readiness conditioning while handling gear, and military units utilize the system for training that replicates real-world movement demands.

Custom height options also expand the personalization options including configurations that support specific training needs, integrate storage, or align with the aesthetic of a space. For locations that want incline work without steps, ramp-only designs are now available in all sizes, creating a streamlined solution for sled work, drags, crawling patterns, and scaled incline training.

All MoveStrong Staircase and Ramp systems are made in the USA and engineered for long-term, high-volume use in both indoor and outdoor environments. The design is protected under US Patent D890,957.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/productnews/2026/3/26/new-custom-height-options-for-the-movestrong-staircase-and-ramp