GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive ODD and Conduct Disorder Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated ODD and Conduct Disorder Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to address the full spectrum of disruptive behavior disorders through evidence-based parent management training, cognitive behavioral therapy, family support, and coordinated care. Delivered by a network of child and adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral therapists, and parent coaches, this program brings expert, family-centered care directly to families nationwide.

Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) is among the most common behavioral disorders in children, affecting an estimated 2% to 16% of children and adolescents in the United States . Approximately 3.3% of children are diagnosed with ODD, which is characterized by persistent patterns of angry and irritable mood, argumentative and defiant behavior, and vindictiveness lasting at least six months . If left untreated, about 30% of children with ODD progress to a more serious condition known as conduct disorder (CD)—a severe behavioral disorder involving aggression toward people and animals, destruction of property, deceitfulness, theft, and serious rule violations . Despite the prevalence and long-term consequences of these conditions, access to specialized behavioral health services remains limited, with long wait times and geographic barriers preventing many families from receiving timely intervention. GoTo Telemed’s program eliminates these barriers while delivering care that meets or exceeds clinical standards.

“Parenting a child with oppositional defiant disorder can be exhausting and isolating. Many families struggle for years without effective support, unaware that evidence-based treatments exist and are highly effective,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our ODD and Conduct Disorder Program brings the gold standard of care—parent management training, cognitive behavioral therapy, and family-based interventions—directly into families’ homes through telehealth. By providing expert guidance, real-time coaching, and compassionate support, we empower parents with the tools to reduce disruptive behaviors, strengthen family relationships, and prevent the progression to more serious conduct problems. Early intervention through accessible telehealth can change the trajectory of a child’s life.”

Understanding Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

ODD is a disruptive behavior disorder characterized by persistent difficulties with managing emotions and behaviors, primarily involving authority figures. According to the DSM-5-TR, diagnosis requires a pattern of angry/irritable mood, argumentative/defiant behavior, or vindictiveness lasting at least six months, with at least four symptoms from any of the following categories:

Symptom Category Specific Behaviors

Angry/Irritable Mood Often loses temper; often touchy or easily annoyed; often angry and resentful

Argumentative/Defiant Behavior Often argues with authority figures; often actively defies or refuses to comply with requests or rules; often deliberately annoys others; often blames others for mistakes or misbehavior

Vindictiveness Has been spiteful or vindictive at least twice within the past 6 months

For children younger than 5 years, symptoms must occur on most days for at least 6 months; for individuals 5 years or older, symptoms must occur at least once per week for at least 6 months . ODD is distinct from typical childhood defiance—the consistency, frequency, and severity of the behavior, along with significant functional impairment in social, educational, or family contexts, distinguishes ODD from normal developmental oppositionality.

Understanding Conduct Disorder (CD)

Conduct disorder is a more severe disruptive behavior disorder in which children and adolescents intentionally violate rules and the rights of others, often in ways that break the law. Approximately 1.5% to 3.4% of youth in the United States are diagnosed with CD. Key features of CD include:

Aggression toward people or animals: Bullying, fighting, physical cruelty, forced sexual activity, use of weapons

Destruction of property: Fire-setting, deliberate destruction of others’ property

Deceitfulness or theft: Lying, shoplifting, breaking and entering, forgery

Serious rule violations: Running away from home, truancy, staying out at night despite parental prohibitions

CD significantly impacts teens’ lives more severely than ODD, often leading to legal involvement, academic failure, social isolation, and an increased risk of antisocial personality disorder in adulthood. In approximately 40% of adolescents with CD, the disorder may develop into antisocial personality disorder in adulthood.

The ODD–CD Continuum: Why Early Intervention Matters

The progression from ODD to CD is well-documented. About 30% of children with ODD develop conduct disorder, particularly when ODD remains untreated. Approximately 60% of conduct disorder cases also meet the diagnostic criteria for ODD. This continuum underscores the critical importance of early intervention:

Early treatment significantly reduces the risk of progression to CD

Untreated ODD increases likelihood of more severe behavioral problems, substance use, academic failure, and legal involvement

Parent management training delivered before adolescence is particularly effective at altering developmental trajectories

Evidence-Based Treatment Approaches

The program implements the most rigorously studied and effective interventions for disruptive behavior disorders, all adapted for telehealth delivery:

Parent Management Training (PMT): PMT is considered the first-line treatment for ODD and CD, teaching parents specific skills to manage child behavior through positive reinforcement, consistent discipline, and structured parent-child interactions. Digital parent training programs have emerged as a scalable solution, offering remote access and reduced barriers to care. Research shows that internet-assisted parent training significantly improves behavior in children with disruptive behavioral problems. In a 16-week randomized controlled trial of a mobile-based digital parent training program for children with ADHD with or without ODD, the intervention group demonstrated significant improvements in externalizing behaviors (effect sizes 0.48–0.74) with 50% of children achieving reliable recovery or improvement—significantly higher than the control group (30%). Positive parenting behaviors improved with an effect size of 0.74, and family stress reduction was 2.7 times greater than the control group, while 67.6% of children in the intervention group showed improvement on clinician-rated assessments versus only 9.7% in the control group.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): For older children and adolescents, individual CBT helps address underlying thought patterns that contribute to oppositional and defiant behaviors. Techniques include anger management, problem-solving skills training, and cognitive restructuring. Brief parent training in CBT delivered via telehealth has been shown to provide an overall effective intervention for children and youth with mild to moderate severity.

Family Therapy: Family-based interventions address dysfunctional interaction patterns that may maintain oppositional behaviors. Parent-child interaction therapy (PCIT) adapted for telehealth delivery has demonstrated efficacy, with clinicians able to both model and coach parents on behavior management concepts in real time.

Multisystemic Therapy (MST) Coordination: For adolescents with severe CD, the program coordinates with community-based MST providers, with GoTo Telemed supporting the therapy components through virtual sessions.

Digital Parent Training Programs: Fully remote guided digital parent training has been shown to reach families who have not sought treatment through traditional channels. A longitudinal study of a digital parent training program for child ODD found that 62% of participating families had not previously received any intervention for their child’s behavior problems. Significant self-reported improvements in child behavior (Cohen d ≥ 0.79) and parenting practices (Cohen d 0.39–0.87) were found post-intervention, with families engaging for approximately 138.6 minutes across 31.4 unique logins.

Telehealth Delivery: Increasing Access Without Compromising Outcomes

The program leverages GoTo Telemed’s integrated digital health platform to deliver these evidence-based interventions remotely:

Telehealth Feature Clinical Application

Live Video Parent Coaching Real-time observation and feedback during parent-child interactions; clinicians model behavior management techniques

Digital Parent Training Modules Structured, evidence-based modules delivered via secure mobile app with parent management content, trouble-shooting guides, behavior diaries, and skills-alarms

Parent Support Groups Facilitated virtual groups where parents share strategies, receive peer support, and learn from one another

Child CBT Sessions Secure video sessions for older children and adolescents, with interactive tools for skills practice

School Collaboration Secure communication with school counselors and teachers to coordinate behavioral interventions across settings

On-Demand Resource Library Evidence-based educational materials on behavior management, positive discipline, and developmental expectations

Addressing Co-occurring Conditions

ODD frequently co-occurs with other mental health conditions, which can complicate treatment and worsen outcomes. Approximately 40% of children with ADHD also have ODD or a related conduct disorder. Common co-occurring conditions include:

Co-occurring Condition Prevalence with ODD Integrated Management

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) 40% Integrated behavioral and medication management; parent training addresses both conditions

Anxiety Disorders Common CBT addressing anxiety and oppositional behaviors; relaxation training

Depressive Disorders Frequent Combined CBT; mood monitoring; family support

Learning Disorders Elevated School coordination; academic accommodations; psychoeducation

Red Flags and When to Seek Help

The program provides families with clear guidance on when professional evaluation is warranted:

Frequency: Oppositional behaviors occurring most days for at least 6 months

Severity: Behaviors that are significantly more intense than typical for the child’s age

Setting: Symptoms occurring in multiple settings (home, school, community)

Impact: Behaviors causing significant distress or functional impairment in social, academic, or family domains

Safety: Presence of aggression toward people or animals, property destruction, or self-harm

Comprehensive Program Services

Service Component Description

Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Multi-informant assessment including parent and teacher rating scales (Vanderbilt Assessment Scale, Conners CBRS), clinical interviews, and behavioral observations to establish accurate diagnosis and identify co-occurring conditions

Parent Management Training Structured, 12–16 session program teaching positive reinforcement, consistent discipline, effective commands, time-out procedures, and token economies. Sessions are delivered via video with real-time coaching

Child CBT For children 8 and older, individual therapy addressing anger management, problem-solving, social skills, and cognitive restructuring. Telehealth adapted with interactive digital tools

Family Therapy Sessions involving parents and child together to address interaction patterns, communication, and family conflict. PCIT adapted for telehealth delivery

School Consultation Coordination with school personnel to implement consistent behavioral plans, access IEP/504 accommodations, and support academic success

Parent Support Groups Facilitated virtual groups for parents to share experiences, learn from peers, and receive ongoing support between individual sessions

Psychiatric Consultation Evaluation and management of co-occurring conditions including ADHD, anxiety, and depression; medication management when indicated

Crisis Management Safety planning and urgent support for families experiencing acute behavioral crises, including coordination with mobile crisis teams when needed

Prognosis and Long-Term Outcomes

Early intervention dramatically improves outcomes for children with ODD:

With treatment: Most children show significant improvement in behavior, with 50-70% no longer meeting diagnostic criteria after 12-20 weeks of PMT

Without treatment: About 30% progress to conduct disorder; those with untreated CD are at increased risk for antisocial personality disorder, substance use disorders, and criminal justice involvement in adulthood

Protective factors: Consistent treatment adherence, positive school engagement, prosocial peer relationships, and supportive family environment all improve long-term prognosis

Addressing Disparities in Behavioral Health Access

The ODD and Conduct Disorder Program directly confronts persistent barriers to mental health care:

Provider Shortages: Child and adolescent psychiatrists and behavioral therapists are in critically short supply, particularly in rural areas. Telehealth expands access to specialized expertise

Wait Times: Families often wait months for behavioral health evaluations. The program provides timely access, often within days rather than months

Stigma: Many families hesitate to seek mental health care due to shame or fear of judgment. Virtual care from home offers enhanced privacy

Cost and Travel: Multiple weekly sessions for PMT and therapy impose significant time and transportation burdens. Telehealth eliminates these barriers

Early Intervention Gap: Most children with ODD are identified in school settings, but many schools lack access to behavioral health specialists. The program provides direct access regardless of school resources

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s ODD and Conduct Disorder Program is available immediately to families nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Children may be referred by their pediatrician, school counselor, or mental health provider, or enrolled directly by parents.

Child and adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral therapists, and parent coaches interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Pediatric and family medicine practices

School districts and school-based health centers

Community mental health centers

Health plans and Medicaid managed care organizations

Juvenile justice and diversion programs

Child welfare and foster care agencies

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660

www.gototelemed.com