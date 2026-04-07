LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Oil Refinery in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — Malaysia’s largest oil refinery has completed the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting in its high-risk processing and storage zones. This lighting upgrade is a key part of the refinery’s commitment to improving safety standards and operational efficiency in its facilities.

Oil refineries are known for their hazardous environments, where volatile chemicals and gases present a constant risk. The new LED explosion-proof lighting system ensures that refinery workers can perform their duties in a well-lit environment while minimizing the risk of accidents or explosions.

“We are extremely pleased with the new LED lighting system,” said Rahim Yusof, refinery operations manager. “The lights provide excellent visibility in critical areas, reduce maintenance costs, and help us achieve our energy-saving goals.”

As Malaysia’s oil and gas sector continues to evolve, LED explosion-proof lighting is poised to become the standard for refineries and industrial facilities across the region. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights