Single-owner Collection of Edged Weapons, Armor and Militaria Totals Over $900,000 at Morphy’s

Denver, PA, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — A pre-1915 Case 6346½ three-back spring whittler with old Rogers bone handles salesman’s sample more than doubled the $4,000 high estimate to realize $9,225 at Morphy’s Fine Knives: A Quality Lifetime Collection auction held February 25, 2026. The auction was packed with 956 lots of edged weapons, armor and militaria, all from one collector, and totaled more than $900,000.

The collector, who lives in Pennsylvania but requested anonymity, was a regular at knife and gun shows across the US, as well as at antique shows, flea markets and auctions. Now that he’s older and approaching retirement, he decided to part ways with his 50-year collection. “The sale was a blessing,” he said. “Now other folks can enjoy these wonderful pieces of history.”

The aforementioned three-back spring whittler salesman’s sample was the overall top lot of the auction at $9,225. The back of the main blade had the “Salesman’s Sample” inking, and all blades opened and closed with a snap. The long-pull main blade was tang-stamped “Case Bradford Pa” on the obverse; the long SPEY blade was tang-stamped “6346;” and the pen blade was tang-stamped “Case Tested XX” in an oval.

An exceedingly rare, custom-made Michael Walker prototype folder with Damascus blade and titanium frame and liner also more than doubled the high estimate, bringing $5,412. The knife, unused and unsharpened, had a closed length of 4½ inches. It was marked “PROTO” inside the titanium back spacer, and engraved “WALKER” in script on the handle’s obverse. The spirograph anodized design on the obverse and reverse of the handle added to its allure.

A circa-1920-1940 “Case tested XX 6391” Anglo-Saxon split-back spring whittler with green bone handles sold within estimate for $4,674. The hard-to-find knife had a closed length of 4½ inches, and all blades opened and closed with a snap. The regular-pull main blade was tang-stamped “CASE Tested XX” with a long tail “C” on the reverse. Features included nickel-silver bolsters and brass liners.

A circa-1920s-1930s Maniago marked bayonet blade Italian stiletto pick lock switchblade with checkered cow-horn handles bested its $4,000 high estimate with a final selling price of $4,428. The blade was tang-stamped “Maniago” on the obverse. Features included fully lined top bolsters, a dovetail kick spring and a square-hole lock tab. The blade tip sat below the handle when closed. The open length was 13½ inches.

A scarce, pre-1911 M.S.A. Co. (Gladstone, Mich.) stag handle sunfish elephant toenail knife, 7 inches long overall with a blade length of 2¾ inches, crossed the finish line at $3,936, topping the $3,000 high estimate. The main double-pull blade and the pen blade were both tang-stamped “M.S.A. Co. Gladstone Mich. USA”. Features included a nickel silver shield, nickel silver bolsters and brass liners, with a nice patina.

A circa 1940-1964 Case XX6294 LP large cigar pattern knife with green bone handles, the long-pull main blade tang-stamped “CASE XX” on the obverse and “6294” (in large numbers) on the reverse, settled at $3,936, above the $3,000 high estimate. The knife, which was referenced in Tony Foster’s 2022 Case Knife guide, had a high “S” XX shield, with nickel silver bolsters and brass liners. The overall length was 7½ inches, while the closed length was 4¼ inches.

A circa-1920s Remington UMC R3923 Great Western stockman knife with a long match-striker pull main blade and sheep foot blade both tang-stamped “Remington UMC” inside a circle, surrounded by “Made in USA” on the obverse, coasted to $3,936. The long spey blade was tang-stamped “Remington UMC” on the obverse and “R3923” on the reverse. The knife had nickel silver bolsters and brass liners. The blade was 3 inches long; the overall length was 7 inches.

A circa 1940-1964 Case XX6294 LP large cigar pattern knife with green bone handles, the long-pull main blade tang stamped “CASE XX” on the obverse and “6294” on the reverse, breezed to $3,936, well above the $1,200 high estimate. The knife, referenced in Tony Foster’s 2022 Case Knife guide, had a high “S” XX shield, with nickel silver bolsters and brass liners. The overall length was 7½ inches, while the closed length was 4¼ inches. The blade length was 3 inches.

A rare, circa-1920s Hibbard Spencer Bartlett etched lever-lock stag-handle switchblade sold for $3,690, about what was expected. The blade was tang-stamped “Hibbard Spencer Bartlett” on the obverse and fully etched “Our Very Best” on the obverse blade flat. The blade tip sat below the handle and was centered when closed. Features included nickel silver bolsters and brass liners. The knife had a closed length of 4½ inches, a blade length of 3½ inches and an overall length of 8 inches.

The consignor became interested in knives at about age seven, when his father gave him a Case XX 6318 rough black composition stockman knife. “My mother didn’t want me to have the knife, as she thought I would cut myself,” he recalled with a smile. “Well, knives are tools and made for cutting. I really liked that knife but, like some others, lost it at some point over time.”

He remembers in the 1960s and ’70s visiting a cousin who lived in Pennsylvania near the knife manufacturers. “In the summer, he and I would go to the hardware stores and look at all the knives in big Case Knife displays, wishing we could buy every one of them,” he said. “Also, when we would go on vacation with my family as a child and teenager, I would visit gun shops and they all had knives, especially Case knives, in big display cases.”

All these experiences growing up and seeing knives and having relatives that liked knives, hunting, fishing and camping all added to his fondness for knives. “As I grew older, I became interested in the manufacturing of knives and the history of the knife companies,” he said. “Growing up, we had a neighbor who actually made custom knives and that also increased my interest in knives.”

To discuss consigning to a future Fine Knives Auction, or other auction hosted by Morphy’s, call Dan Morphy at 877-968-8880 or email info@morphyauctions.com. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential, and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

About Morphy Auctions:

Morphy Auctions in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania has become one of the great success stories of the antiques auctions trade. Founded by Dan Morphy in 1997. Morphy’s has realized tremendous growth and set numerous world antique auction records in many categories, while attracting a global following of buyers that grows exponentially with each successive sale.