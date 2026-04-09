Industry Leaders Convene in Los Angeles for 7th Annual V2G Business, Policy & Technology Forum

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — The U.S. vehicle-to-grid market is poised for substantial growth, with recent analysis projecting a value of over $25 billion by 2034. Amid this expansion, electric vehicles are increasingly recognized for their potential to serve as critical assets in a bidirectional energy grid.

To help stakeholders across all sectors navigate this transition, the V2G Business, Policy & Technology Forum: Spring, April 28-30, 2026 in Los Angeles, brings together top industry players, working groups, utility professionals and others who are focused on the successful development and implementation of vehicle-to-grid in the United States.

Organized by Smart Grid Observer, the Forum serves as the leading neutral, non-commercial venue in the United States examining the obstacles and opportunities in V2G deployment. Now in its seventh edition, the 2026 Spring event’s expert-curated program will examine standardization, compensation mechanisms, and the engineering realities of fleet and residential integration.

Program Highlights Include:

Unlocking Value from V2G: Lessons from School Bus Pilots and V2H Insights

BRIDG-ing the Gap to Scaled, Residential V2G

Gauging and Engaging the Residential and Commercial Customer: Effective Strategies to Date, Lessons Learned and Directions Forward

Giving Data a Voice: Quantifying the Societal Benefits of Transportation Electrification, VGI and V2G

Depot and Fleet Engineering: Designing Large-Scale V2G Sites

Can We Really Achieve End-End V2G Interoperability?

Smart & Bidirectional Charging in Europe

Top Priorities for V2G Advancement in the U.S. – Towards an Industry (Technology and Policy) Roadmap

Battery Engineering: Degradation, Cycling and Thermal Management in V2G Systems

“As the market matures, the need for cross-sector collaboration and alignment is more important than ever,” said Daniel Coran, program manager for the Forum. “This year’s Spring edition is designed to facilitate high-value working sessions between the stakeholders who must coordinate to make V2G a reality: utilities, OEMs, regulators, and technology providers.”

The Forum is host sponsored by Southern California Edison, and additionally sponsored by Keysight, Eaton, and Pacific Power Source. Media partners include CharIN North America, the Vehicle Grid Integration Council (VGIC), IREC, the World Resources Institute, QualityLogic, the Smart Electric Power Alliance, and V2G News.

Organizations confirmed to speak at the Forum include:

CharIN North America

VGIC

Southern California Edison

American Honda Motor Company

Kia America

Fermata Energy

Highland Electric Fleets

Keysight Technologies

California Energy Commission

UL Solutions

Bidirectional Energy

Pacific Northwest National Lab

Alectra Utilities

The Mobility House

ChargePoint

Toyota North America

Blue Bird Corporation

Attendees will include network strategists from investor-owned and municipal utilities, EV program managers, charging infrastructure owners, regulatory experts, and financial investors. The event offers unique networking opportunities with decision-makers driving the future of grid modernization and transportation electrification.

Full information on the forum agenda and confirmed speakers is available here . Organizations may register here or explore sponsorship and exhibition opportunities here . Interested parties are advised to contact the program team promptly to finalize their participation.

About the Organizer

The Smart Grid Observer is an online information portal and weekly e-newsletter serving the global smart energy industry. SGO hosts a number of conferences each year focused on issues of high relevance for the global clean energy industry. The goal is to foster information exchange and high-quality, one-to-one networking among industry professionals. Topics include EV charging infrastructure, grid modernization, V2G, microgrids, cyber security, virtual power plants, EV battery innovation and more.

Press Contact

Daniel Coran

Program Manager, Smart Grid Observer

info@smartgridobserver.com

Pho+1-815-310-3343

Website: www.smartgridobserver.com