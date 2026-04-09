Estate Agent Power Launches New Global Affiliate Program to Reward Real Estate Promoters and Digital Marketers

London, UK, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — Estate Agent Power Ltd today announced the launch of its new affiliate program, designed to help individuals and businesses earn commissions by promoting its global real estate platform.

The new affiliate program opens a structured earning opportunity for marketers, real estate professionals, and content creators who want to monetise their audience by promoting verified property listings worldwide. Participants can register, share referral links, and earn commissions on successful user actions and transactions through the platform.

Estate Agent Power operates as an all-in-one digital real estate platform that enables users to buy, sell, and advertise properties with full transparency and real-time tracking. With the launch of this affiliate initiative, the company expands its growth strategy by enabling third-party partners to actively participate in its ecosystem.

“Our goal is to create a performance-driven ecosystem where anyone with an audience can benefit from the growing demand for online real estate solutions,” said Abdelleh, CEO of Estate Agent Power Ltd. “This affiliate program gives users a direct way to earn while promoting a platform built on trust and verified listings.”

The affiliate program offers a simple onboarding process and provides users with:

Unique referral tracking links

Transparent commission structure

Real-time performance monitoring

Global reach across property markets

This launch comes at a time when digital real estate platforms are seeing increased adoption due to cross-border investments and demand for remote property transactions. Estate Agent Power aims to position its affiliate partners at the centre of this shift by offering scalable earning potential tied to platform growth.

The company expects the program to attract a wide range of participants, including bloggers, real estate agents, influencers, and digital marketers looking for recurring income streams in the property sector.

Interested users can learn more and join the affiliate program by visiting the official Estate Agent Power website.

About Estate Agent Power Ltd

Estate Agent Power Ltd is a global online real estate platform that enables users to buy, sell, and promote verified properties. The platform focuses on transparency, efficiency, and real-time tracking to simplify property transactions across international markets.

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Estate Agent Power Ltd

Email: assistant@estateagentpower.com

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Affiliate Program