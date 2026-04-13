ProsperPlan Wealth Introduces New Website to Simplify Financial Decision-Making

Gold River, California, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — ProsperPlan Wealth announces the relaunch of its website, reflecting the firm’s continued growth and its commitment to making financial planning clearer, more accessible, and actionable for clients.

With over $420 million in assets under management, ProsperPlan’s growth has been shaped by long-term relationships and consistent results. The majority of new clients come through referrals, an outcome of the firm’s fee-only, fiduciary model and its focus on delivering advice that clients can trust.

“Our growth reflects the confidence our clients have in the work we do together,” said Lauren Williams, Co-Founder of ProsperPlan Wealth. “As we evolve, it’s important that every interaction, including our website, supports that same level of clarity, guidance, and trust.”

The redesigned website makes it easier for individuals and business owners to understand where they stand and what to do next. With a more intuitive structure, clearly defined services, and practical educational resources, visitors can move from questions to informed decisions with confidence.

ProsperPlan Wealth delivers long-term financial strategies through a focused set of services, including:

Financial Planning

Investment Management

Retirement Planning

Tax Planning

As a fee-only fiduciary firm, ProsperPlan provides objective advice without commissions or competing incentives. Every recommendation is built around what matters most to the client: their goals, their timeline, and their definition of success.

“Financial decisions come with a lot of moving parts,” Lauren added. “Our role is to simplify those decisions, so clients can feel confident in their plan and stay focused on what matters most in their lives.”

With the relaunch of its website, ProsperPlan Wealth strengthens how it supports clients. making it easier to access guidance, evaluate options, and move forward with a clear, structured plan.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.prosperplan.com or call 916-909-3993.