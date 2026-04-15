Shreekant Patil- Shaping International Cooperation with MUK and Poland India Chamber

Shreekant Patil’s leadership in signing the MoU between MUK Nashik & Poland-India Chamber paves way for global trade & Viksit Bharat.

Posted on 2026-04-15 by in International Trade // 0 Comments

Shreekant Patil- Shaping International Cooperation with MUK and Poland India ChamberNashik, India, 2026-04-15 — /EPR Network/ —In a remarkable step towards advancing India’s global business standing, Chartered Engineer & European Commission Consultant CEng. Shreekant Patil played a pivotal role in facilitating the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Maratha Udyojak Kaksha (MUK), Nashik, and the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation on November 26, 2025. This strategic agreement aims to foster international cooperation, enhance business exchanges, and pave the way for partnerships that will contribute significantly to India’s economic growth. Through his exceptional leadership and vision, Shreekant Patil has created a bridge between Indian and European markets, focusing on crucial sectors like trade, entrepreneurship, technology exchange, and industrial collaboration. His efforts are a vital contribution to India’s ambition of becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by empowering local industries and entrepreneurs to reach global markets.

Shreekant Patil- Shaping International Cooperation with MUK and Poland India Chamber

The MoU is set to open doors for new opportunities in sectors ranging from technology and education to cultural exchange, allowing Indian businesses to expand their reach, particularly in Poland and Europe. Shreekant Patil’s relentless commitment to fostering international collaborations not only strengthens India’s supply chain but also plays a key role in the realization of the *Atmanirbhar Bharat* (Self-Reliant India) vision. By forging such high-impact partnerships, Shreekant Patil is directly contributing to the creation of sustainable global business networks that will accelerate India’s economic development and position the country as a global leader in trade and industry.

नाशिकमध्ये पोलंड-भारत चेंबर ऑफ कोऑपरेशन आणि मराठा उद्योगक कक्ष (MUK) यांच्यात सामंजस्य करार (MoU)

नाशिक: २६ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ रोजी नाशिकमध्ये पोलंड-भारत चेंबर ऑफ कोऑपरेशन आणि मराठा उद्योगक कक्ष (MUK), नाशिक यांच्यात सामंजस्य करार (MoU) साइन करण्यात आला. या करारामुळे आंतरराष्ट्रीय सहकार्य, व्यापाराचा आदानप्रदान, आणि धोरणात्मक भागीदारीच्या नव्या शक्यता खुल्या झाल्या आहेत. MUK चे अध्यक्ष CA उल्हास बोर्से आणि पोलंड-भारत चेंबरचे उपाध्यक्ष विन्सेंट पीटर यांनी या सामंजस्य करारावर स्वाक्षरी केली. या उपक्रमामध्ये महत्त्वाची भूमिका निभावली आहे CEng. श्रीकांत पाटील यांनी, ज्यांचा मार्गदर्शन आणि नेतृत्वामुळे हा करार शक्य झाला.

हे सामंजस्य करार व्यापार वृद्धी, उद्योगवृद्धी, तंत्रज्ञानाची देवाणघेवाण, शिक्षण, औद्योगिक सहकार्य आणि सांस्कृतिक आदानप्रदान यांसारख्या विविध क्षेत्रांमध्ये सहकार्य वाढवण्याचा संकल्प करते. श्रीकांत पाटील यांच्या नेतृत्वात हा करार भारतीय उद्योगांसाठी जागतिक बाजारपेठेत प्रवेश मिळवण्याच्या दिशेने एक महत्त्वपूर्ण पाऊल ठरतो. भारताच्या ‘विकसित भारत’ आणि ‘आत्मनिर्भर भारत’ ध्येयाच्या दिशेने हा करार महत्त्वपूर्ण ठरतो आणि भारताच्या पुरवठा शृंगासाठी नव्या संधी निर्माण करतो.

#ShreekantPatil #MoU #PICC #MUK #PolandIndiaChamber #MarathaudyojakKSupplyChain #InternationalTrade #Relations #Leadership #Export #Poland #Consultant #Europe #श्रीकांत_पाटील

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