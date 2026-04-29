JJungles AgencyOS Builds in Public to End Tool Overload in Digital Agencies

Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — JJungles AgencyOS is taking a radical step away from traditional closed development models. Instead, this SaaS is choosing to build in public, alongside the very people it is designed to serve. By doing so, it is redefining how agency management software is developed, built, and shared.

For decades, digital agencies have been forced to operate within fragmented ecosystems, juggling a dozen or more tools just to manage their daily workflows, from clients, projects, and communication to reporting and delivery. The result is a constant drain on efficiency, clarity, and team morale. Instead of focusing on growth, agencies often find themselves drowning in tools that don’t speak to each other.

JJungles AgencyOS is fixing this problem. Rather than building in isolation, the JJungles team is embracing transparency and collaboration with agencies and professionals as core principles of development. By building in public, the platform is being shaped in real time by the lived experiences of agency owners, freelancers, consultants, and marketing teams who understand the operational challenges JJungles aims to solve, first-hand.

This approach allows JJungles AgencyOS to move beyond assumptions and instead incorporate direct feedback, real workflows, and evolving industry needs into the product itself. The result is not a rigid, one-size-fits-all system, but a flexible operational layer designed to adapt to how agencies actually work.

At the heart of this mission is a simple but powerful goal: to eliminate the chaos of too many tools and replace it with a unified, intelligent system that is ridiculously easy to use, and eliminates the stress from agency operations.

To support this vision, JJungles AgencyOS is officially inviting agencies, marketers, freelancers, agency coaches, and consultants to take part in the build by joining the JJungles Founder’s Club. This community acts as a direct feedback loop into the product, where members can share experiences, highlight frustrations, and contribute ideas that influence the direction of the system.

Join the Journey

JJungles AgencyOS was founded by Kirsty Englander, with the mission of unifying content creation, SEO, social scheduling, landing pages, client portals, CRM, reporting, and AI into one cohesive and affordable platform, eliminating friction and restoring clarity to agency operations.

Help shape JJungles into your ideal tool by joining the JJungles Founders Club today.

Contact Details

Contact: Kirsty Englander, Founder & Head of Growth

📩 hello@jjungles.com | 🌐 https://jjungles.com