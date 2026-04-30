Adani Codename LIT – Thane | Luxurious 3 & 4 BHK homes

Thane, Maharashtra, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to Adani Codename LIT – Adani Realty’s Premier Offering in Thane, elegantly situated at Teen Hath Naka along the prestigious LBS Marg. This distinguished residence blends seamless connectivity with timeless sophistication, linking you effortlessly to the dynamic pulse of Mumbai and beyond. The Codename for this project will be Adani LIT Thane. This new launch under construction project will be developed on 18 acres of land parcel, consisting of a total of six towers. Initially, Adani Real Estate Developer will launch two towers. All towers will have two levels of basement, a ground floor, six levels of podium parking, and 39 habitable floors above that.

Adani Teen Hath Naka first tower to be launched will have 6-8 flats on each floor with configurations of 2 BHK for sale, 3 BHK for sale and 4 BHK apartment for sale Thane. Similarly, the second tower will also have 6-8 flats per floor with the same configurations. Every flat will feature a deck area, and since Adani Group is a branded property developer, all fittings and fixtures inside the apartments will be from branded companies. This is a low-density project that offers over 50 lifestyle amenities. Some amenities will be located on the ground floor, while others will be on the podium level. Lifestyle amenities include a swimming pool, health club, gymnasium, badminton court, jogging track, and a kids’ play area. If you wish to talk to someone from sales team, you can call and enquire directly.

Adani Thane by Adani Realty, located in Teen Hath Naka, Thane West, presents thoughtfully designed 2, and 4 BHK apartments. With a focus on comfort and luxury, the project features a range of premium amenities, including a swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, clubhouse, tennis court, jogging track, and dedicated children’s play areas. Residents can enjoy a balanced lifestyle with easy access to major transportation hubs, shopping centers, schools, and healthcare facilities, all within close reach. Experience a vibrant community, top-notch facilities, and a modern living experience at Adani Thane, designed for those who seek excellence.