Network Automation Market and Next-Gen AI-Powered Networking

The global network automation market is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing need for scalable, resilient, and software-driven infrastructure across enterprise and telecom environments. Between 2022 and 2030, the network automation market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.9%. This growth reflects a structural shift in how modern networks are designed, operated, and optimized.

Network automation refers to the end-to-end process of automating the management, configuration, testing, operations, and deployment of both virtual and physical network devices. Instead of relying on manual configuration and reactive troubleshooting, organizations are adopting automated workflows that reduce human intervention while improving speed, consistency, and reliability.

This transition is no longer limited to large cloud providers. Enterprises, telecom operators, and service providers are integrating automation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments to support increasing traffic loads, distributed applications, and real-time digital services.

Market Drivers and Operational Transformation

One of the strongest drivers of network automation adoption is the rising complexity of modern IT environments. As organizations scale across on-premises infrastructure, public cloud platforms, and edge locations, traditional network management models become inefficient and error-prone.

Automation helps address these challenges by enabling:

Faster deployment of network services through programmable infrastructure

Reduced configuration errors and improved compliance consistency

Real-time monitoring and automated incident response

Scalable management of distributed and hybrid networks

In parallel, organizations are increasingly adopting intent-based networking and AI-assisted operations. These approaches allow administrators to define business intent, which is then translated into automated network policies and configurations. This reduces dependency on manual scripting and lowers operational risk.

Another significant trend is the integration of AIOps into network operations. AI-driven systems are now being used to predict network failures, optimize traffic flow, and automatically resolve recurring incidents. This shift is moving network operations from reactive troubleshooting toward predictive and autonomous management models.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Collaboration

The network automation market is moderately consolidated, with several established technology providers holding strong positions. However, competition is expected to intensify as vendors expand capabilities and integrate advanced automation, orchestration, and AI-driven features into their platforms.

Key companies shaping the market include:

Anuta Networks

Apstra

BlueCat

BMC Software

Cisco Systems Inc

Entuity

Forward Networks

IBM Corporation

VMware

Juniper Networks

Fortinet, Inc

These organizations are focusing on platform consolidation, AI integration, and cross-domain automation to strengthen their market position. Many are also expanding partnerships with telecom operators, cloud providers, and regional technology firms to enhance deployment capabilities and improve global reach.

A notable example of strategic collaboration occurred in November 2021, when VMware, Inc. partnered with Vodafone Group. The collaboration aimed to deliver orchestration and automation services through a unified platform across Vodafone’s core networks in Europe. This type of partnership highlights a broader industry trend where software providers and telecom operators jointly build automated network ecosystems rather than operating in isolation.

Such collaborations are becoming essential as service providers aim to modernize legacy infrastructure while maintaining service continuity and scalability.

Technology Evolution and Future Direction

The next phase of network automation is being shaped by deeper integration of artificial intelligence, infrastructure-as-code principles, and zero-touch provisioning systems. Networks are increasingly being designed to operate with minimal human intervention, particularly for routine operations such as provisioning, scaling, and fault resolution.

Key advancements include:

AI-assisted network orchestration for dynamic policy enforcement

Infrastructure-as-code frameworks enabling version-controlled network changes

Zero-touch provisioning for automated device onboarding

Continuous network observability powered by real-time telemetry

These capabilities are converging toward a long-term vision of self-optimizing networks that can detect, diagnose, and resolve issues autonomously. While full autonomy is still evolving, many enterprises are already deploying partial automation models where routine tasks are fully automated and complex decisions remain human-supervised.

The shift is also influencing talent requirements. Network professionals are increasingly expected to focus on automation design, policy definition, and system orchestration rather than manual device configuration. This evolution is reshaping operational models across enterprises and service providers alike.

Conclusion

Network automation is transitioning from a supporting technology to a core infrastructure strategy. With a projected CAGR of 22.9% through 2030, the market reflects strong demand for scalable, intelligent, and automated network operations.

As leading technology providers continue to invest in AI-driven orchestration, strategic partnerships, and unified automation platforms, the industry is moving toward a future where networks are not only programmable but increasingly autonomous. Organizations that align early with this transformation are better positioned to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and support next-generation digital services at scale.