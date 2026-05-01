David Weekley Homes Celebrates 50 Years with Half a Century of Home Sweet Home Promotion in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, United States, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Since its inception in 1976, David Weekley Homes has always prided itself on being exceptional. While most anniversaries come with gifts for the ones celebrating, David Weekley Homes is once again the exception, designing a promotion that offers a phenomenal gift to the homebuyers it serves. The all-new Half a Century of Home Sweet Home promotion provides one year of HOA dues paid and up to 3.5% of the home’s sales price in closing costs when Atlanta homebuyers purchase a Quick Move-In Home or To-Be-Built Homes by June 30, 2026, and finance the home purchase with one of the award-winning homebuilder’s Preferred Lenders. The promotion is now underway, just in time for the final weekend of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes – May 2-3.

David Weekley Homes, a proud GAHBA member since 2005, has nine of its communities featured on the Atlanta Parade of Homes – the organization’s largest annual spring showcase of new homes across metro Atlanta. Its professionally designed model homes and Quick Move-in Homes are open for FREE self-guided tours Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 3, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. In addition to David Weekley Homes’ Half a Century of Home Sweet Home promotion, thanks to the GAHBA and its sponsors, visitors can vote for their favorite homes on the Parade and enter a raffle to win Braves tickets, a Yeti cooler, and a pair of bicycles by scanning a QR code at each stop, with the winning builder to be announced at the end of May.

“The Atlanta Parade of Homes is a great opportunity for homebuyers to see firsthand what sets David Weekley Homes apart,” said Adam Cornett, Atlanta Division President for David Weekley Homes. “We’ve had terrific traffic from the Parade the last two weekends, and we really have saved the best for last by introducing our Half a Century of Home Sweet Home promotion during the Parade’s final week. Anyone who loved what they saw over the last two weekends of the Parade but may not have been ready to take the leap: I encourage them to revisit their timeline. This special represents significant savings on a beautiful new-construction home of their dreams. The same holds true for any new Parade-goers this weekend. We’re ‘sweetening’ the deal with a year’s worth of HOA dues and closing costs on their new Home Sweet Home*.”

The Atlanta Parade of Homes features a wide variety of homes and townhomes from many of the city’s best builders, offering a diversity of styles, locations, and price points throughout Metro Atlanta. Anyone interested in participating in the Parade of Homes is encouraged to download the Atlanta Parade of Homes app on the App Store or Google Play to find a map of homes on the tour, resources to help them make informed housing decisions, and more.

The nine David Weekley Homes’ Metro Atlanta communities that are featured in the final weekend of the Atlanta Parade of Homes include:

To learn more about the Atlanta Parade of Homes, prospective “parade goers” are encouraged to visit www.atlhomesparade.com. To learn more about the Half a Century of Homes Sweet Homes promotion, they can visit https://www.davidweekleyhomes.com/promo/50th-anniversary-savings-atlanta. Those who’d like to get a sneak peek at available homes at the nine featured David Weekley Homes communities are invited to visit www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com. While there, they can also learn more about two coming-soon Active Adult communities from Encore by David Weekley Homes – Lanier Landing in Gainesville and Wade Farm in McDonough.

*Disclaimer: Not valid with any other offer or on previously written contracts. One year of HOA dues and up to 3.5% of closing costs offer only valid for Homebuyers who purchase a David Weekley home in the Atlanta area between April 1, 2026, and June 30, 2026 (the Program Period). Value of one year of HOA dues varies by community. HOA dues to be listed on the HUD-1 Settlement Statement and paid at closing. Qualified Buyer must finance the home purchase with Presidential Bank Mortgage or Truist. Buyer must meet all of lender’s qualification criteria. Closing costs incentive is limited to actual closing costs incurred, subject to any regulatory limits on Seller contribution to closing costs. If the incentive amount exceeds the allowable Seller contribution limits, the remainder cannot be applied as a discount to the Purchase Price of the home or any other credit. Purchaser remains responsible for all points, loan participation or funding fees, all prepaid items, lender fees and points not covered by the selected program. David Weekley Homes, Presidential Bank Mortgage, or Truist reserves the right to terminate program or change rules at any time. Quick Move-in Homes must close by July 30, 2026. To-Be-Built homes must close by December 31, 2026. No cash will be given outside of closing. David Weekley Homes reserves the right to terminate the program or change rules at any time. Prices, plans, dimensions, features, specifications, materials, and availability of homes or communities are subject to change without notice or obligation.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award,” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley Homes has been recognized 20 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since its inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 130,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.