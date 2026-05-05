Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market to Reach $505 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-05 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cyanate ester resin market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, electrical & electronic, automotive, and marine markets. The global cyanate ester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $505 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing adoption in printed circuit boards, the rising demand for high-frequency communication devices, and the growing demand for investments in advanced materials research.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cyanate ester resin market to 2035 by type (bisphenol-based cyanate ester resin and novolac-based cyanate ester resin), application (printed circuit boards, radomes, aerospace engine & structural parts, and others), end use (aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, bisphenol-based cyanate ester resin is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, electrical & electronic is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Huntsman Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Solvay S.A. are the major suppliers in the cyanate ester resin market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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