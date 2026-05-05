Lucintel Forecasts the Global Iris Recognition Market to Reach $10,669 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-05 — Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global iris recognition market looks promising with opportunities in the government, military & defense, healthcare, banking & finance, consumer electronic, travel & immigration, and automotive markets. The global iris recognition market is expected to reach an estimated $10,669 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising adoption in government & border control applications, the increasing demand for deployment in healthcare & travel sectors, and the growing demand for integration with ai & digital systems.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in iris recognition market to 2035 by usage type (access control and time monitor), application (smartphone, smartwatch, tablet & notebook, PC/laptop, and scanner), end use (government, military & defense, healthcare, banking & finance, consumer electronics, travel & immigration, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).a

Lucintel forecasts that, within the Usage type category, access control is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, government is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on iris recognition market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Iris ID, Iritech, Bioenable Technologies, Smartmatic International, Crossmatch Technologies are the major suppliers in the iris recognition market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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