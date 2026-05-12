Shreekant Patil Inaugurates Project Competition and Shares Industry Insights at SNJB’s Industry–Institute Event

Nashik, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — SNJB’s Late Sau. K. B. Jain College of Engineering proudly organized an Industry–Institute Interaction Meet, fostering collaboration between academia and industry. The event commenced on 27th April, 2026 at 10:00 AM and was graced by the esteemed Industry expert Guest, Governing Council Member at MACCIA & Committee Chair NIMA Dr. Shreekant Patil, who was felicitated by the college’s Principal, Dr. R.G. Tated.

The occasion provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on bridging the gap between industry and academia. In his address, Dr. Shreekant Patil shared valuable insights on how educational institutions can reduce the disconnect by focusing on skill development, assessing and nurturing student personas, and encouraging individual growth. He emphasized the importance of promoting self-employment and establishing skill center at colleges in partnership with the Government of India’s initiatives.

Dr. Shreekant Patil shared that he will be traveling to Poland in September, facilitated by the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, to engage with academic delegates and explore opportunities for MoUs with Polish universities, including programs such as joint ventures and technology transfer. He also discussed avenues for collaboration with Polish institutions for technology transfer, student exchange programs, and faculty development.

Shreekant Patil is a dedicated advocate for strengthening the collaboration between industry and academia. Through his efforts, he aims to bridge the gap by fostering skill development, encouraging innovative projects, and establishing strategic partnerships with universities and industry leaders. His initiatives focus on creating practical exposure for students, promoting self-employment, and facilitating technology transfer and joint ventures. By actively engaging with educational institutions and industry stakeholders, Shreekant Patil is playing a pivotal role in shaping a skilled workforce and ensuring that academic programs align closely with industry requirements, thereby accelerating overall growth and innovation.

In the second half of the event, Dr. Shreekant Patil inaugurated the “Innovator’s Gallery,” a project exhibition and competition designed to foster innovation among students. He also served as a jury member, evaluating several student projects alongside other industry experts.

Prof. Harshal Deore expressed his gratitude to Dr. Shreekant Patil and other industry leaders for their valuable contribution, while Dr. Prasad Baviskar and other faculty members actively participated in the event, supporting the initiatives and engaging with students.

On this occasion, the college also organized a Project Exhibition and Evaluation, providing students with a unique opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas. The event aimed to strengthen the collaboration between industry and academia, enabling students to gain practical exposure aligned with current industry expectations.

The college cordially invites industry practitioners and evaluators to participate in future events, believing that your expertise and insights will significantly benefit students and help shape their professional journeys.

The college sincerely thanks Dr. Shreekant Patil and all industry professionals for their valuable support and looks forward to continued collaboration.