Beyond Key Empowers Businesses with Proactive Penetration Testing for Modern Cyber Defense

Chicago, Illinois, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Key, a global IT consulting and digital transformation company, has announced its end-to-end penetration testing solutions based on web application and network testing, cloud infrastructure and social engineering testing based on the specific environment and risk profile of the client.

In all fields, the speed and complexity of cyberattacks have made proactive security testing less of a best practice and more of a must-do. It is no longer possible to rely on reactive security measures. Beyond Key assists organizations to be proactive with well-organized penetration testing engagements to simulate the attack scenario in the real world, to identify the latent weaknesses and provide practical remediation advice.

Beyond Key’s Penetration Testing Approach for Modern Cyber Defense

Proactive Threat Simulation: Attack simulations that are carried out in the real world to reveal vulnerabilities in all critical systems before they can be weaponized.

Risk-Based Prioritization: Discoveries are classified and ranked based on business impact and allow security teams to concentrate remediation efforts on areas that have the most impact.

Regulatory & Compliance: To facilitate audit preparedness, regulatory compliance, and audit preparedness, testing frameworks were in compliance with regulations like ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA.

Continuous Security Improvement: In addition to point-in-time testing, Beyond Key offers strategic advice to develop the overall security posture of an organization over time.

Penetration Testing Services offered by Beyond Key include:

Penetration Testing of Web Application.

Network & Infrastructure Testing

Cloud Security Assessment

Mobile Application Testing

Social Engineering & Phishing Simulations

API Security Testing

A successful penetration testing provides a clear understanding of the attack surface of organizations and provides the security teams with the knowledge necessary to seal the gaps before they turn into breaches.

Measurable Business Impact

The Beyond Key security team takes time to know the technology environment of each client, business practices, and risk tolerance. This will allow them to design specific testing scenarios that model real threat vectors – not checklists.

Clients that utilize Beyond Key penetration testing services have realized:

60% decrease in severe unprotected vulnerabilities after engagement.

Three times quicker incident response preparedness.

100% compliance testing engagement pass rate of audit.

Beyond Key is experienced in providing a one-time assessment, a red team exercise or an ongoing security testing program. The clients are always appreciating the transparency and richness in the reporting of Beyond Key that fills the gap between the technical results and the management-level decision-making.

About Beyond Key

Beyond Key is a reputable Microsoft Solutions Partner which specializes in providing scalable modern business solutions worldwide. Beyond Key offers more robust defenses, a better compliance position, and increased trust in the security resiliency of an organization with rigorous testing practices. They enable organizations to unlock their potential in terms of improved productivity and security with a promise of innovation and improved customer satisfaction.