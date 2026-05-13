ASTPP Launches Dedicated SMS Billing Platform for Telecom Operators, ITSPs, and Wholesale Carriers

Orlando, Florida, USA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ —ASTPP (A Smart TelePhony Platform), the carrier-grade open-source VoIP billing and softswitch platform trusted by more than 20,000 operators in 95 countries, today announced the launch of its dedicated SMS Billing solution.

The new SMS billing page is now live at ASTPP SMS Billing, enabling telecom operators to rate, route, and monetize SMS traffic at carrier scale, from within the same unified platform they already use for voice billing.

Solving the SMS Revenue Leakage Problem

Managing SMS traffic at operator scale introduces a distinct set of billing challenges that most platforms are simply not designed to address. Without a dedicated SMS billing engine, carriers and ITSPs face silent margin erosion through unrated traffic, billing errors across multi-carrier interconnects, and a complete absence of real-time CDR visibility. Revenue leakage accumulates across every reconciliation cycle often undetected until it is too late to recover.

ASTPP’s SMS Billing platform is purpose-built to eliminate these gaps. The solution brings the same carrier-grade billing architecture that ASTPP operators already depend on for voice extended natively to SMS traffic events.

What the ASTPP SMS Billing Platform Delivers

The SMS billing module is a full-stack solution covering every commercial model operators need to run a profitable SMS business:

Real-Time SMS CDR Billing: Per-message rating against destination and carrier rate tables, processed in real time without batching delays.

Prepaid SMS Billing with OCS: Full Online Charging System support for wallet-based prepaid SMS charging. Balances are checked and deducted per message event, preventing credit overrun.

Postpaid SMS Billing and Invoicing: Automated invoice generation for postpaid SMS customers, consistent with ASTPP’s existing invoicing engine.

Wholesale SMS Billing and Settlement: Interconnect billing, termination billing, and carrier settlement at scale with multi-partner rate card management and automated CDR-based reconciliation.

Multi-Tenant SMS Billing: Full reseller hierarchy support. Each reseller or sub-account operates with independent rate cards, invoicing configuration, and CDR visibility all managed from a single operator platform.

Fraud Detection for SMS Traffic: Automated fraud controls applied to SMS traffic, consistent with ASTPP’s existing fraud detection framework for voice.

Premium SMS Billing Support: Rating and charging for premium-rate SMS routes, supporting operators monetizing A2P and P2P aggregation services.

Three-Step Billing Automation: Capture, Rate, Bill

ASTPP’s SMS billing engine processes every message event through a three-step automated workflow eliminating manual intervention between traffic and billing output:

Capture: SMS CDRs are captured in real time from the operator’s softswitch or SMPP gateway as each message event occurs.

Rate: Each message is rated instantly against the operator’s carrier rate cards, destination tables, and configured billing rules per event, not per batch.

Bill: Invoices, wallet deductions, or carrier settlement reports are generated automatically per customer or carrier, with no manual processing required.

Native Integration with Existing Telecom Infrastructure

The SMS billing platform integrates directly with operators’ existing infrastructure no custom middleware required. Integration support includes:

FreeSWITCH and softswitch integration for SMS CDR capture

SMPP gateway integration for A2P and P2P SMS traffic

REST API for custom SMS billing workflows and third-party system connections

CRM integrations: Zoho, vtiger, Salesforce, and custom CRM platforms

Payment gateway support: Stripe, PayPal, PayFast, Paystack, and additional processors

One Platform for Voice and SMS Eliminating Billing System Sprawl

A defining differentiator of ASTPP’s SMS billing launch is its full integration within the existing ASTPP platform. Operators running combined voice and messaging services no longer need to maintain separate billing systems for each traffic type. Voice CDR billing and SMS CDR billing now operate from a single platform, sharing the same multi-tenant architecture, rate management engine, invoicing system, and reporting infrastructure.

This unified model reduces operational overhead, eliminates reconciliation risk between disconnected systems, and delivers a single source of truth across all billable telecom events.

Carrier-Grade Deployment Flexibility

The SMS billing platform is available under all standard ASTPP deployment models cloud-native, on-premises, and hybrid configurations. High-availability cluster and geographic redundancy options are available for operators requiring carrier-grade uptime for mission-critical SMS billing operations.

“SMS monetization is a growing revenue stream for telecom operators, ITSPs, and wholesale carriers, but most platforms treat it as an afterthought. ASTPP’s SMS billing module is not a bolt-on. It is a carrier-grade billing engine fully integrated with the same platform operators already trust for voice. Our goal is to ensure every SMS event is rated accurately, settled correctly, and contributing to the operator’s margin from day one.”

— ASTPP Product Team

Availability

ASTPP’s SMS Billing platform is available now. Operators can explore the full feature overview, integration details, and deployment options at astppbilling.org/sms-billing. Telecom operators, ITSPs, and wholesale carriers interested in a platform walkthrough can request a live demo directly through the ASTPP website.

You can review our new SMS Billing page here: https://astppbilling.org/sms-billing

About ASTPP

ASTPP is a carrier-grade VoIP billing platform and softswitch solution trusted by ITSPs, telecom providers, and resellers worldwide. Its multi-tenant platform combines real-time billing, advanced call routing, and seamless ITSP solutions to power scalable, profitable VoIP operations from startups to enterprise-grade carriers.