Versitron Launches 52-Port Managed PoE+ Switch for Enterprise and Surveillance Network Infrastructure

Newark, USA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron announces the availability of the 52-Port Managed PoE+ Switch | 48-RJ45 Ethernet Ports, 4-SFP Fiber Ports (SKU: SGX75270MP), a high-capacity networking solution designed for enterprise, campus, and surveillance environments requiring scalable PoE power delivery, centralized management, and fiber uplink connectivity.

The SGX75270MP delivers advanced Gigabit switching performance with 52 ports of high-density connectivity, enabling efficient deployment of large-scale network infrastructures. With integrated PoE+ support and SFP fiber uplinks, it provides flexible connectivity for both edge devices and backbone network expansion.

The 52-port managed PoE+ switch for enterprise network systems supports centralized business networking, enabling seamless communication across departments and IT infrastructures. The high density PoE switch for campus backbone systems ensures stable and scalable connectivity between buildings, supporting large educational and corporate campuses.

For office environments, the managed Ethernet switch for office communication systems enables reliable voice, video, and data transmission across business networks. The PoE switch with fiber uplinks for branch office systems ensures secure and high-speed connectivity between distributed locations.

Structured network environments benefit from the Gigabit managed switch for structured cabling systems, which enables organized and high-performance network distribution. The fiber uplink switch for multi-building connectivity systems supports long-distance communication between separate facilities and campuses.

The SGX75270MP also supports high-capacity enterprise deployments through the high capacity switch for corporate LAN systems, ensuring stable performance in demanding business environments. The managed switch for business communication systems provides centralized control for enterprise-grade networking operations.

In enterprise IT environments, the PoE network switch for enterprise IT systems enables efficient power and data delivery to connected devices, while the centralized Ethernet switch for office infrastructure systems simplifies network management across large office deployments.

Beyond enterprise applications, the SGX75270MP is optimized for surveillance and security systems. The 52-port managed PoE+ switch for CCTV surveillance systems supports large-scale video monitoring infrastructure with centralized control and PoE power delivery.

The high density PoE switch for IP camera networks enables seamless integration of multiple IP cameras into a unified surveillance system. The managed Ethernet switch for security monitoring systems ensures reliable and continuous data transmission for real-time monitoring environments.

For centralized security infrastructure, the PoE switch for centralized surveillance systems supports integrated monitoring across multiple locations. The fiber uplink switch for perimeter surveillance systems extends connectivity to remote and outdoor surveillance points.

The Gigabit PoE switch for multi-camera deployments supports synchronized high-bandwidth video transmission across large surveillance networks. The managed switch for HD surveillance systems ensures stable performance for high-definition video applications.

Security operations centers benefit from the high capacity network switch for security control rooms, enabling centralized monitoring and management of surveillance feeds. The PoE+ switch for video monitoring systems delivers both power and data for IP-based security devices.

Finally, the enterprise switch for surveillance infrastructure systems provides scalable networking for modern security architectures across commercial, industrial, and public safety environments.

Applications Across Industries

The SGX75270MP is widely used in:

Enterprise Network Systems: Supporting large-scale business communication and IT infrastructure

Campus Backbone Systems: Enabling high-speed inter-building connectivity

Office Communication Systems: Supporting unified business communication networks

Branch Office Systems: Providing secure connectivity for distributed locations

Structured Cabling Systems: Enabling organized and scalable network architecture

Multi-Building Connectivity Systems: Supporting enterprise-wide network expansion

Corporate LAN Systems: Delivering high-capacity internal networking

Business Communication Systems: Ensuring reliable organizational communication

Enterprise IT Systems: Supporting centralized IT infrastructure management

Its versatility makes it suitable for both new deployments and network upgrades.

Product Availability

The 52-Port Managed PoE+ Switch | 48-RJ45 Ethernet Ports, 4-SFP Fiber Ports (SKU: SGX75270MP) is available on Versitron Official Website.

About Versitron

Versitron is a trusted provider of fiber optic networking and industrial communication solutions, delivering high-performance products for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. With decades of expertise, Versitron develops solutions that ensure reliable connectivity across demanding environments. Backed by its legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958”, Versitron continues to power modern network infrastructures worldwide.