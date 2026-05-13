CCM Welcomes Tara Pellicori as SVP & General Counsel

Rockaway, N.J., 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — CCM today announced that Tara Pellicori has joined the company as Senior Vice President & General Counsel, strengthening its executive leadership team at a pivotal time for the intermodal and transportation industries.

In this role, Pellicori will partner closely with CCM’s executive leadership to oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters, supporting the company’s continued growth and operational excellence across the intermodal ecosystem. She will work with internal stakeholders and industry partners to navigate an evolving regulatory landscape, enhance contracting and operational efficiencies, and proactively manage enterprise risk. Pellicori will also focus on strengthening CCM’s legal and compliance infrastructure while enabling strategic, sustainable growth.

“Tara is an exceptional addition to CCM at a defining moment for our company and our industry,” said Paul Nazzaro, CEO of CCM. “Her breadth of experience across transportation, logistics, and complex corporate matters—combined with her practical, business-focused approach—makes her uniquely suited to help guide CCM as we continue to scale. Tara’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we grow responsibly while delivering value to our partners and customers.”

Pellicori most recently served as Director and Associate General Counsel at Subaru of America, Inc., where she advised on complex legal, regulatory, and business matters spanning dealer franchise, distribution and logistics, joint ventures, contracts, and governance. In addition to her legal responsibilities, she contributed to Subaru’s Love Promise initiatives and supported the company’s transition toward automotive electrification, reflecting her commitment to values-driven leadership and long-term sustainability.

Prior to Subaru, Pellicori was Of Counsel in the Corporate Practice Group at DLA Piper, where she advised domestic and international clients on mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, financings, joint ventures, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. Her work included supporting a European bus manufacturer’s North American expansion, advising on strategic growth initiatives within the intermodal and chassis repair space, and leading complex joint venture compliance programs for major U.S. marine port terminal operators. She also represented global shipping and logistics clients in joint ventures, corporate reorganizations, and acquisition financings, bringing experience closely aligned with CCM’s industry.

Pellicori also serves as an adjunct professor at Rutgers Law School, where she co-teaches the Entrepreneurship Clinic, helping students provide legal services to underserved clients. She has been an Alumni Steering Committee Member for Rutgers Law School’s Center for Corporate Law and Governance since 2016.

Her professional achievements have been recognized nationally, including her selection as one of Corporate Counsel Business Journal’s “50 Women to Watch” and as an Automotive News Rising Star nominee. She has also received multiple honors from Rutgers Law School and was previously named a Super Lawyers Rising Star and “Lawyer on the Fast Track” honoree.

Outside of her professional work, Pellicori has served as a Board Member of Dress for Success Philadelphia, Chair of its Governance and Administration Committee, and a member of Street Law’s National Leadership Circle. She has also volunteered with the Volunteer UP Legal Clinic at Joseph’s House of Camden. She is an active youth soccer coach and the proud parent of three children.

Pellicori earned her Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration Management from Franklin & Marshall College.

“I’m excited and honored to join CCM at such an important time for the industry,” said Pellicori. “I look forward to working alongside this talented team to support the company’s continued growth, strengthen its legal and compliance framework, and help drive strategic, responsible expansion.”