Versitron Announces Launch of SF70760M 7-Port Managed Industrial Switch for Educational and Surveillance Network Infrastructure

Newark, USA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron announces the availability of the 7-Port Managed Industrial Switch | 6-RJ45 Ethernet Ports, 1-SFP Fiber Port (SKU: SF70760M), a rugged and high-performance industrial networking solution engineered to support educational institutions, campus infrastructure, and surveillance communication systems.

Designed for reliable Ethernet and fiber connectivity in demanding environments, the SF70760M provides advanced managed switching capabilities for secure, scalable, and centralized network management across campuses, institutions, and security deployments.

The Versitron industrial switch for university campus systems supports stable communication across educational facilities, enabling reliable connectivity between classrooms, administrative offices, and campus infrastructure. The SF70760M for school network backbone systems provides efficient network distribution and fiber uplink connectivity for educational environments.

The managed industrial Ethernet switch for educational communication systems enables centralized management of voice, video, and data traffic across institutional networks. The industrial fiber switch for campus surveillance systems supports reliable video transmission and monitoring connectivity throughout campus security deployments.

Educational institutions deploying the Versitron managed switch for multi building educational systems can maintain stable communication between separate buildings and departments. The industrial uplink switch for campus LAN systems supports high-speed fiber backbone communication across distributed campus environments.

The industrial Ethernet switch for institutional infrastructure systems ensures dependable connectivity for administrative, academic, and operational network applications. The SF70760M for smart classroom systems supports connected educational technologies, digital learning tools, and interactive classroom infrastructure.

For monitoring and operational visibility, the managed industrial switch for university monitoring systems enables centralized network management and real-time monitoring capabilities. The Versitron fiber switch for educational networking systems supports scalable and efficient campus communication infrastructure.

Beyond educational applications, the SF70760M is optimized for advanced surveillance and security environments.

The managed industrial Ethernet switch for CCTV surveillance systems enables reliable communication for IP-based video monitoring deployments. The SF70760M for IP camera backbone systems supports high-bandwidth video transmission between surveillance devices and centralized monitoring platforms.

The industrial managed switch for security monitoring systems ensures continuous and secure connectivity for real-time monitoring operations. The industrial fiber switch for HD surveillance systems supports high-definition video transmission with stable network performance.

Security deployments benefit from the rugged Ethernet switch for perimeter security systems, which provides dependable connectivity in harsh indoor and outdoor environments. The managed SFP switch for video transmission systems enables long-distance fiber communication for security infrastructure applications.

The industrial uplink switch for centralized surveillance systems supports integrated monitoring across multiple locations and facilities. The SF70760M for security infrastructure systems provides centralized management for modern surveillance architectures.

Large-scale video monitoring deployments can utilize the managed fiber switch for multi camera systems to support synchronized surveillance operations. The industrial network switch for surveillance control systems ensures reliable communication between monitoring equipment, cameras, and control centers.

Applications Across Industries

The SF70760M is widely used in:

University Campus Systems: Supporting campus-wide educational communication networks School Network Backbone Systems: Providing centralized educational network connectivity

Educational Communication Systems: Enabling voice, video, and data communication Campus Surveillance Systems: Supporting educational security monitoring infrastructure Multi Building Educational Systems: Enabling communication between campus facilities Campus LAN Systems: Supporting institutional local area networking

Institutional Infrastructure Systems: Providing reliable operational network connectivity

Smart Classroom Systems: Supporting connected learning environments CCTV Surveillance Systems: Enabling IP-based video monitoring deployments IP Camera Backbone Systems: Supporting surveillance video transmission

Surveillance Control Systems: Supporting centralized monitoring and management

Its versatility makes it suitable for both new deployments and network upgrades.

Product Availability

The 7-Port Managed Industrial Switch | 6-RJ45 Ethernet Ports, 1-SFP Fiber Port (SKU: SF70760M) is available through Versitron and authorized distribution partners.

About Versitron

Versitron is a trusted provider of fiber optic networking and industrial communication solutions, delivering high-performance products for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. With decades of expertise, Versitron develops solutions that ensure reliable connectivity across demanding environments. Backed by its legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958”, Versitron continues to power modern network infrastructures worldwide.